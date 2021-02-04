US Stock Market Today: Markets head for gains again as strong week continues

Here is what you need to know on Thursday February 4:

European indices were mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE showing a fall of 0.6% but the Dax and EuroStoxx both positive. The Dax was 0.4% higher and EuroStoxx up 0.1%.

Overnight, Asian stocks closed lower, with the Nikkei down 1% and the Hang Seng down 0.66%.

US markets were pointing towards a moderately higher open, Nasdaq futures were up by 0.5%, Dow up by 0.1% and S&P futures ahead by 0.2%.

See FXStreet new equities homepage



EuroStoxx 50

Asian markets fell on Thursday as higher mainland Chinese interest rates worried investors. Japanese shares dropped as the tech sector was the biggest loser. Sony, however, bucked, with shares hitting a 20-year high as it raised profit guidance.

European and US markets were moderately higher. The Dax was boosted by Germany agreeing on further stimulus measures, Bayer reaching a compensation deal and Deutsche Bank posting a small profit for 2020.

Italian markets were flat as former ECB chief Mario Draghi endeavoured to form a government.

The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged on Thursday and hinted no rush in moving towards negative rates.

US futures pointed to a slightly higher open as markets looked to solidify a solid week of gains. Earnings season remained in focus on the back of a slew of positive results this week, especially in the tech sector. Apple, E-Bay, Paypal, Facebook and Alphabet all reported strong earnings this week. Apple (AAPL) was again strong on Thursday as CNBC reported Apple and Hyundai-Kia to combine on an autonomous EV.

E-Bay (EBAY) posted strong results and strong earnings guidance. E-Bay shares were trading 9% higher in Thursday's pre-market

PayPal (PYPL) also beat and is 6% higher.

Alibaba rose as Reuters reported that Ant Group was to spin-off data operations to help its future IPO. BABA shares are 3% higher on Thursday.

US jobless claims hit a two-month low on Thursday ahead of US employment on Friday.

President Biden looked to quickly push through his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. Democrats on Wednesday had pushed the bill through Congress without Republican support.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to meet with financial regulators on Thursday to discuss the Gamestop phenomenon, saying she wants to “understand deeply” before taking any action.

Morgan Stanley increased its Eli Lilly (LLY) price target, KeyBanc increased its E-Bay (EBAY) target, JPMorgan upgraded Match (MTCH) and Deutsche Bank downgraded ViacomCBS.

Elon Musk was at it again as he tweeted about Dogecoin (DOGE) pushing it higher.

Stocks covered at FXStreet:

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Price and News: Shares blast off again on Wednesday (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME fades the rebound as SEC digs into social media fraud (fxstreet.com)

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock News: AstraZeneca vaccine reduces virus spread and delay between doses works. (fxstreet.com)

Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price and News: BABA posts solid results, ANT Group reaches deal with Chinese regulators. (fxstreet.com)

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and News: Palantir (PLTR) suffers the dreaded Gamestop fall! (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading (fxstreet.com)

Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Forecast: Apple Inc always worth taking a bite! Ex dividend on Feb 5 (fxstreet.com)

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now? Update: Fed's green light battles profit-takers (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Are shares going to break $500 today? (fxstreet.com)

AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc soars, squeezing short sellers, shrugging covid concerns (fxstreet.com)

GE Stock Forecast: General Electric Company (GE) flat as Morgan Stanley raises price target (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price and Forecast: NIO’s recent weakness tests key support level (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) signs enterprise partnership with Rio Tinto (RIO) (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd pauses for breath after recent rally (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now? (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd shrugs defies bearish analysts, competes with Gamestop for attention (fxstreet.com)

AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc revives after CEO says bankruptcy is off the table (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc dips as investors assess the Demo Day (fxstreet.com)

SENS Stock Price: Senseonics Holdings Inc soars as investors await pending FDA approval (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd skyrockets after a well-known investment firm takes a big bite (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc soars by 28.37% after raising funds, bullish analysis (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is it moving? The paradigm of a changing landscape (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The hottest stock of 2021, why is it moving today? (fxstreet.com)

F Stock Price: Ford Motor Company trades flat despite an upgrade from a prominent name (fxstreet.com)

FCEL Stock Price: FuelCell Energy Inc gains after beating revenue estimates last quarter (fxstreet.com)

CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes (fxstreet.com)

Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bulls eye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump (fxstreet.com)

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock price trends lower despite $100 million debt offering (fxstreet.com)

TRXC Stock Price: Transenterix Inc takes investors for a ride after obtaining European approvals (fxstreet.com)

MRNA Stock Forecast: Moderna Inc dips on concerns of allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

AZN Stock Forecast: AstraZeneca plc gains on urgent European demand for its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc set to crash after offering shares at 35% below close price (fxstreet.com)

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Price and Forecast: Rollercoaster for getting high! (fxstreet.com)

AT Stock Price: Atlantic Power Corp soars on news of acquisition by I Squared Capital (fxstreet.com)

NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd set to extend gains as it dances with three giants (fxstreet.com)

Facebook (FB) Stock Price and Forecast: WhatsApp signals some problems, FB and GOOGL face antitrust lawsuit (fxstreet.com)

Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not! (fxstreet.com)

Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Forecast: Gains 3% on IM electric sedan launch (fxstreet.com)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price and Forecast: Preparing for take off (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength (fxstreet.com)

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc eyes all-time highs after cancer-related progress (fxstreet.com)

TTCF Stock Price: Tattooed Chef Inc readies for a breakout as new vegan options hit mainstream (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc holding onto high ground after analyst boost (fxstreet.com)

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.