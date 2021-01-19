NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe

- NASDAQ:NEXT added 11.36% on Friday to close the trading week.
- NextDecade saw its MOU with Ireland expire at the end of 2020, with on plans to renew.
- Greenhouse gas concerns were the main issue that caused the agreement to break down.
NASDAQ:NEXT had a difficult 2020, as the liquid natural gas (or LNG) firm returned a forgettable -54.55% over the past 52-weeks to investors. That figure lags the benchmark S&P 500 index by nearly 67% over that same time period and illustrates just how much the energy industry has been beaten down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The spike in price on Friday put NextDecade above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but it remains nearly 58% off of its 52-week high price of $5.83.
The catalyst for the expiration of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Irish government and NextDecade revolves around the introduction of the new coalition including the Green Party which is not in favor of LNG terminals that imported gas that has been fracked in the United States. As a result of the party’s emphasis on climate action and the elimination of greenhouse gasses, it has been reported that the Irish government no longer wishes to renegotiate the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NextDecade.
Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) price news
Despite this, NextDecade is still in negotiations with other European countries to provide LNG via their Rio Grande LNG processing location in Texas. NextDecade is working on getting its LNG to target carbon neutrality in anticipation of abiding with Europe's ambitions to be carbon-neutral in the next thirty years. NextDecade is aiming to provide its customers with the lowest greenhouse gas intensity from its LNG resources in the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.