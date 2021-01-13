NIO Stock Price Forecast: Do not miss the boat, oops car!

- Investors are currently positive on the electric vehicle sector.
- Tesla stock has mainstreamed, so can do NIO shares.
- NIO Day last weekend was well received by investors.
NIO has had, like its big brother Tesla, a stellar 2020 and investors are asking can this continue. Well, following NIO’s investor day over the weekend the answer appears to be a strong yes. NIO announced plans for a new luxury sedan, a longer-range battery, and a debt issuance. NIO announced its ET7 luxury sedan would have a range over 1,000 kilometres, more than the range of most highly efficient diesel cars, further pushing NIO and electric cars into the mainstream. Technology always catches up to consumer needs and here is more evidence.
Just as a little explainer, NIO offers the ability to swap out its car’s battery in about three minutes, the same time as it takes to fill your tank with gas! So, the main issue consumers have with electric vehicles (EV’s) is solved. Tesla by comparison gets its battery fully charged in about 80 minutes. NIO is also able to reduce the cost of its cars by offering the ability to lease the battery.
NIO new battery technology
NIO also announced it would be using new battery technology in 2022, using solid-state batteries. These batteries are much more efficient than the lithium-ion batteries with quicker charging times, longer range, etc. Solid-state batteries have been the holy grail of the EV market and NIO is ahead of the game and Tesla in using them!
Expanding into new markets
The Chinese electric car company very importantly mentioned at NIO Day on Saturday, January 9 that its new luxury sedan would meet European safety standards, hinting at expansion into global markets. NIO doubled its production in 2020. The company announced at NIO Day plans to raise $1.3 billion in bond issuance. This will be used to strengthen its cash- and- balance sheet and for general corporate purposes. This should further enhance growth ability.
NIO technical analysis
NIO does look a bit overbought on the chart recently, but just like Tesla the train may keep on running. RSI trend is confirming the bullish trend with matching new highs. Thankfully, we have seen a bit of a pullback to close the gap in the chart.
Some key support levels are the old high from November $58.37, and December high of $49.86. A break below the latter would end the bullish trend. MACD is crossing its signal line so caution is needed before entering longs to see how this develops.
Traders looking to get long but worried about the chart could go long NIO/short Tesla to give some cover. Tesla by all metrics looks hugely overvalued but the trend is always your friend, not fundamentals.
The author has no position in NIO. I am not receiving compensation for this article other than from FXSTREET. I have no business relationship with any company mentioned in this article.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
