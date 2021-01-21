Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bulls eye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump

- NASDAQ: LI has advanced on Wednesday after Jefferies initiated coverage with a bullish outlook.
- President Biden's calm tone may allow Chinese firms more leeway.
- Following the consolidating in early January, Li Auto's shares may be ready to move higher.
Alexious Lee is a name that investors in Li Auto Auto will learn quickly. Lee, an analyst at Jefferies, is not optimistic on the Chinese car firm due to its name, but rather looking at the firm's EREV Powertrain, which has been a commercial success. Moreover, Lee is bullish on future growth in the current year and also in 2022 – 100% and 86% respectively.
Jefferies' target price is $44.50, substantially above Li's closing price of $35.60 on Wednesday. Premarket trading indicates another increase toward $36 on Thursday, extending its gains.
Another factor playing in the electric carmaker's favor is the change of guard at the White House. President Joe Biden has offered a calmer tone to both Americans and the world, contrary to former President Donald Trump's feisty approach to China. Will that mean a different policy? Probably not, as both Democrats and Republicans share a disdain for Beijing's trade practices. However, the smoother tone means investors may have less noise to worry about.
Tesla's Elon Musk recently became the world's richest person – and perhaps his electric vehicle company has rich pricing. The search for the next Tesla has boosted shares of various EV makers, such as Nio, Nikola, and also Li Auto.
Li Auto stock forecast
NASDAQ: LI has risen above the lows but still faces a hurdle at $36.75, which is the 2021 peak. If it manages to break higher, the next noteworthy target is $43.96 – the highest closing price for the stock, and just below Lee's target. Support awaits $32.60, followed by $31.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB set to rock EUR/USD in the first decision of 2021
The European Central Bank is set to leave its policy unchanged but may talk about the high value of the euro that is weighing on inflation. Comments on the economy amid the winter covid wave and the vaccination campaign are also set to move EUR/USD.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold holds steady below two-week tops, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and was seen trading with a mild negative bias, around the $1868 region during the early European session.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.