AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock News: AstraZeneca vaccine reduces virus spread and delay between doses works.

The AstraZeneca vaccine reduces Covid-19 virus spread and delaying the second dose is found to be effective according to a new study published by Oxford researchers. Researchers found the AstraZeneca vaccine was 76% effective at preventing infection for 3 months after the first dose. Oxford researchers also found that delaying the administration of the second dose increased the efficacy rate of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional takeaways

Researchers also found that after the first dose of the vaccine there was a 67% reduction in onward transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

Earlier on Wednesday Reuters reported that Oxford Vaccine Group Chief Pollard said Autumn was the timeline for having new vaccines against new Covid-19 variants.

Market reaction

AstraZeneca shares are trading 0.3% higher in Wednesdays pre-market at $50.18.

