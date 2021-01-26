NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd skyrockets after a well-known investment firm takes a big bite

- NASDAQ:NNDM adds 15.77% during a tumultuous trading session to start the week.
- ARK Invest adds more than 300,000 shares of NNDM to its portfolios.
- Nano Dimension hires a world-renowned AI expert to its board.
NASDAQ:NNDM has been a stock on a mission this year as investors have piled into the 3D printing technology firm. So far in 2021, shares have climbed by 84% despite the fact that the company has done multiple new share offerings over the past few quarters. On Monday, Nano Dimension gained a further 15.77% hitting a new all-time high of $17.85 before settling back down to $16.66 before the closing bell. Nano Dimension has now returned over 500% to investors over the past 52-weeks, and all of a sudden, the company has a market cap of nearly $3 billion.
One of the most revered investment firms on Wall Street, Ark Invest, doubled down on their faith in Nano Dimension by adding another 300,000 shares to its ARKQ fund which is for companies who are in the autonomous technology and robotics space. A further 30,000 shares were added to ARKW, which is the ETF that covers the next-generation internet companies. Both are highly thought of by both institutional and retail investors alike, and receiving the thumbs-up from Ark Invest is a sure way to get on the radar of investors everywhere.
NNDM stock forecast
Nano Dimension also announced that Dr. Eli David, a world-renowned artificial intelligence and deep learning expert is joining the company’s Board of Directors, as it looks to strengthen its leadership team. Dr. David’s impressive artificial intelligence portfolio includes being a co-founder of Deep Instinct, which is used for cybersecurity. Nano Dimension also proposed a further share offering slated for the middle of February, which could potentially offer another 18 million shares for investors. While share dilution is never popular amongst investors, capital raising generally benefits the company in the long-run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
