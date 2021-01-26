Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is it moving? The paradigm of a changing landscape

Is Gamestop (GME) changing the stock market forever?

Steve Weiss on Monday’s CNBC halftime report says GME is the “craziest I’ve ever seen”.

GME is still the hottest stock of 2021.

Gamestop (GME) has undoubtedly been the hottest stock of 2021. In 2021, GME is up over 300% and that is after GME shares halved from the intraday high yesterday.

Gamestop would normally never be mentioned in the mainstream business media but on Monday was the number one topic on CNBC and Bloomberg television.

Gamestop (GME) is a video game and consumer electronics retailer with a global network of stores selling new and second-hand video games and related products. Shares in Gamestop (GME) suffered in the early stages of the pandemic last March but recovered strongly as investors saw potential from stay- at-home gamers and the new Playstation 5 and Xbox releases. GME closed out the year at $18.84. GME shares hit a high of $159.18 on Monday.

GME news: Showing a bold new world!

The bigger picture here is one of a changing landscape, the liberalization of financial markets to all. Financial markets were almost always the preserve of institutional investors. High barriers to entry made it uneconomical for retail investors to have the same timely access to information that institutional investors enjoyed. Information is power and timely information existed on a handful of expensively exclusive news wires, such as Reuters, Bloomberg, etc. Access required a satellite connection until only a few years ago. What we have seen has been a gradual opening up of this information to the retail space.

The advent of the internet started this process with online brokers making individual access to trade the stock market easier. Trading costs gradually reduced, increased competition and scale helped, as online access became more and more widespread. In 1999/2000, the tech bubble in Nasdaq stocks did have some definite links to this online democratization of trading with retail playing a strong role.

Power to the people!

What has happened this year has been the logical endpoint of this democratization of trading that began way back in the tech bubble of 2000. A perfect combination of factors have confluence to make this possible. Gamestop (GME) has merely been the poster child.

The coronavirus pandemic meant people were at home with time to spare and a lot of people turned to online trading apps such as Robinhood to play the stock market.

Increased internet speeds have meant retail investors have access to information once the preserve of institutional investors via expensive satellite connections. This has also meant speed-of-trade execution is instantaneous, enabling easy intraday trading and analysis.

The power of groupthink

Online chat rooms have been around for some time but with people having more spare time at home, increased internet speeds and critical mass being reached in certain groupings (/wallstreetbets having nearly 2 million members) suddenly the power of groupthink retail was as powerful as large institutional investors.

Where to from here?

We have most likely witnessed a change in the way markets will operate in the future with the market more open and accessible to all. Retail investors can no longer be overlooked. This may cause more volatility in certain stocks and markets going forward and cause stock prices to move far from fundamental norms in the short term. However, the laws of supply and demand, price expectations and increased liquidity should overall still underpin markets.

Markets have always been governed by fear and greed. Markets have always over-extended and snapped back like a piece of elastic. The market will always go too high or too low, just maybe this time the underlying participants will be more broadly based.





The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.