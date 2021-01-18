Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not!

- Signal is a not-for-profit foundation with a messaging app.
- Signal Advance Inc. (SIGL) is a medical technology company with no messaging app.
- Investors mixed the two up and SIGL rose 5000%.
Signal Advance (SIGL) is a tiny medical technology company which was unheard of until last week. On January 4, not a single share traded in the stock market, a few days later the stock traded over 2 million shares! The daily average is less than 10,000.
The stock moved from $0.60 to nearly $40 in a matter of days.
SIGL stock: A case of mistaken identity
The reason for this extraordinary surge was due to a tweet sent out by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. He wanted people to switch from WhatsApp (FB) to Signal messaging app. Instead, people raced to snap up stock of Signal Advance (SIGL)!
Zoom (ZM) in, ZOOM out
Back in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspended trading of Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) as traders were buying it thinking it was ZOOM Video (ZM). ZOOM was up 900% when the SEC stepped in.
SIGL still going strong
Despite Signal Advance (SIGL) issuing a press release making people aware of the mistaken identity, SIGL is still trading much higher than its long-term average. SIGL closed on Friday at $13.54 down from near $40 earlier in the week. On January 6th it closed at $0.60!
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has received compensation for writing this article.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.