Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME What is happening now?

- GME shares staged a strong rally during Friday’s pre-market trading.
- Gamestop trading is restricted, resulting in strong backlash from retail traders.
- Robinhood CEO appears on CNBC on Thursday evening to explain.
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. While some measures were to "help" retail investors, particularly increased margin, stopping new position taking appears to have done exactly what the brokers said they were trying to avoid. That is, retail traders losing heavily. By taking new buy orders out of the market the Gamestop (GME) share price obviously collapsed, closing Thursday's session at $193.60 from a high of over $500!
See more: Brokers' restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
Politicians and celebrities entered the fray all on the side of retail, demanding to know more details about the reasoning behind the restriction on Gamestop (GME) trading and calling for a possible investigation.
Robinhood suffered heavy reputational damage in the aftermath, with rumours swirling about who influenced the decision.
Citadel released a statement denying any involvement saying “Citadel Securities has not instructed or otherwise caused any brokerage firm to stop, suspend, or limit trading or otherwise refuse to do business,” the statement added. “Citadel Securities remains focused on continuously providing liquidity to our clients across all market conditions.”
Google removed over 100,000 one-star reviews of the Robinhood app.
Robinhood was the subject of two class-action lawsuits, in Manhattan and Chicago.
See more: Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
The pressure appeared to tell on Robinhood. Vlad Tenev co-founder and CEO appeared on CNBC last night and said Robinhood plans to allow “limited buys of these securities”. “We’re doing what we can to allow trading in certain securities tomorrow morning,” the CEO also said on the CNBC show. Gamestop (GME) shares rallied on the news and are currently trading at $416 in Friday’s pre-market session, a rise of over 100%.
