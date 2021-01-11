BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc set to soar by 20% as share issuance may support growth

NASDAQ: BNGO is trading some 20% higher in Monday's pre-market trading.

Renewed interest in BioNano Genomics Inc is behind the comeback.

High volatility is set to endure amid the firm's stock issuance.

Is raising cash a sign of strength or a sign of weakness? That is the question for those investing in Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO). The San-Diego-based pharmaceutical company kicked off 2021 with a dramatic announcement of a breakthrough in researching the genes behind the autism spectrum. Its groundbreaking analysis would allow developing care and sent share skyrocketing.

Bionano followed up with an announcement of new shares issuance which triggered a sell-off. The fall may have only been a natural correction after the giant leap – but for many, it exposed the company's need for filling its coffers amid dire financial straits.

On the other hand, tapping markets for additional funds can be seen as a sign of growth – and that seems to be the narrative on Monday. Raising fresh cash should allow Bionano to accelerate its growth rather than dilute existing shareholders.

One thing is clear – volatility is set to remain elevated with or without new developments coming from the company.

BNGO stock price

NASDAQ: BNGO is changing hands at around $5.66 at the time of writing, up some 20%. Activity in shares has been substantial for a company worth less than $1 billion. The 52-week high of 7.24 – achieved in last week's rally – seems like a distant target. Strong support awaits at $4, which is a round number and also cushioned the stock on Friday.

Broader stock markets are trending lower after the US reported a loss of 140,000 jobs in December while the Federal Reserve seems reluctant to step with more stimulus.

