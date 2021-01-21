AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock price trends lower despite $100 million debt offering

- NYSE:AMC trims 2.94% despite the S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs.
- AMC announces a $100 million debt offering to stay afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
- Despite re-opening its doors, AMC has difficulties attracting customers in the current environment.
There are few companies who have been hit as hard as NYSE:AMC during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the world slowly tries to get back to normalcy, it seems as though cinemas are being left behind. After surging of late, AMC dropped by 2.94% on Wednesday as shares fell to $2.97, despite the S&P 500 surging to new all-time highs amidst President-elect Biden’s inauguration. The stock has been the target of day traders recently attempting to capitalize on some good news from the beaten-down movie theater brand. Wednesday’s daily trading volume neared 180 million shares, which is far greater than its usual average daily volume of 33 million shares. AMC has returned a loss of 56% over the past 52-weeks to its very patient shareholders.
AMC did get a boost on Tuesday as it announced a $100 million debt offering that would prolong its survival for the time being. Even as doors have re-opened in limited fashion, customers have been very reluctant to return to movie theaters as a form of entertainment. It does not help things that companies such as Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been releasing new movies directly to its streaming services, rather than bothering with releasing them in theaters.
AMC stock forecast
AMC has reiterated that despite the debt offering, there is still a very real chance of bankruptcy if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect its business. One of AMC’s biggest rivals Regal Cinemas recently announced it is hoping to re-open some of its theaters by Easter but even that is not a guarantee. The future of cinemas is very much in flux right now, especially if AMC were to continue to fall towards bankruptcy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
