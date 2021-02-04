US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 779K vs. 830K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US increased by 33,000.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains, stays below 91.50.

There were 779,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 30, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 812,000 (revised from 847,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 830,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.2% on a daily basis at 91.35.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 848,250, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.2% for the week ending January 23."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 23 was 4,592,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level."