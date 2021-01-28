NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Electric Automakers slide as Tesla’s earnings call disappoints

NYSE:NIO falls 5.24% as broader markets retreat and the S&P 500 dips 2.6%.

Industry leader Tesla misses profit estimates for first time in more than a calendar year.

A new analyst gives optimism on the short-term future for NIO’s stock.

NYSE:NIO has generally moved in unison with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), so it should come as no surprise that on a day where Tesla missed its earnings estimates, both stocks would fall. NIO dropped 5.24% on Wednesday as shares fell to $57.15, alongside a broader market selloff, with the S&P 500 having its worst trading day in three months. The loss paled in comparison to Tesla, which fell 2.14% during the day and another 5% after hours following the earnings call.

Tesla reported its first disappointing call in over a year, as profits and margins fell on account of lower price tags on its Chinese sales. The earnings per share came in at a paltry $0.80 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03, and are especially disappointing compared to its $2.14 per share last year. While the earnings are certainly not what investors expected, it is always important to note that given how high the electric vehicle company has climbed, all it took was one catalyst to release some of the air from the balloon.

NIO Stock News

A new analyst from Nomura has initiated coverage of NIO and he is certainly bullish on the Chinese automaker. Citing several factors including the BaaS technology, the analyst raised his price target to over $80 per share for this year. This is quite a bullish stance, but given the recent publicity and technology advancements displayed at the NIO Day event, he could very well be in the right range. The median analyst price target for NIO’s stock is currently $59.