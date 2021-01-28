NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Electric Automakers slide as Tesla’s earnings call disappoints

- NYSE:NIO falls 5.24% as broader markets retreat and the S&P 500 dips 2.6%.
- Industry leader Tesla misses profit estimates for first time in more than a calendar year.
- A new analyst gives optimism on the short-term future for NIO’s stock.
NYSE:NIO has generally moved in unison with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), so it should come as no surprise that on a day where Tesla missed its earnings estimates, both stocks would fall. NIO dropped 5.24% on Wednesday as shares fell to $57.15, alongside a broader market selloff, with the S&P 500 having its worst trading day in three months. The loss paled in comparison to Tesla, which fell 2.14% during the day and another 5% after hours following the earnings call.
Tesla reported its first disappointing call in over a year, as profits and margins fell on account of lower price tags on its Chinese sales. The earnings per share came in at a paltry $0.80 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03, and are especially disappointing compared to its $2.14 per share last year. While the earnings are certainly not what investors expected, it is always important to note that given how high the electric vehicle company has climbed, all it took was one catalyst to release some of the air from the balloon.
NIO Stock News
A new analyst from Nomura has initiated coverage of NIO and he is certainly bullish on the Chinese automaker. Citing several factors including the BaaS technology, the analyst raised his price target to over $80 per share for this year. This is quite a bullish stance, but given the recent publicity and technology advancements displayed at the NIO Day event, he could very well be in the right range. The median analyst price target for NIO’s stock is currently $59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD has been able to recover some of its losses as stocks pare their losses ahead of US data. The EU's clash with AstraZeneca and the ECB's verbal intervention are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD pares losses as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has been edging higher as the market mood improves but remains below 1.37. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.