BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc soars by 28.37% after raising funds, bullish analysis

- NASDAQ: BNGO has soared by 28.73% on Monday, giving it a valuation of $2.29 billion.
- BioNano Genomics announced it closed an offering of $230 million of common stock.
- Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy's bullish price target of $14 opens door to more gains.
Going from strength to strength – BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) has surged by 28.73% on Monday, closing at $12.58. While shares are off the fresh 52-week highs of $13.65 and may continue correcting on Tuesday, the surge is an incredible feat for the firm. San Diego-based Bioano hit a 52-week low of $0.25 late last year, making its leap even more impressive.
The genetics company impressed the medical community and investors with its recent breakthroughs including mapping genes related to the autism spectrum, cancer, and even COVID-19. Its work allows for better care and may also translate into higher sales down the road.
Investors were impressed enough to provide the company with $230 million in its underwritten offering of common stock. The financial exercise includes options to buy more stocks at a discounted price. The prospects of offering new stock had already weighed on BNGO earlier in the year, and closing the round was shrugged off on Monday.
Raising money became easier when professional investors also gave BioNano Genomics some backing. Jason McCarthy, an analyst with Maxim, bumped up his price forecast from $2 to $14. At the current closing price, there is still room for the company to run. McCarthy was impressed by the firm's Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium – an event where it showcased its Saphyr optical genome mapping (OGM) capabilities.
BNGO stock price
NASDAQ: BNGO has already dropped from the highs and may continue lower. However, such a correction makes sense after the meteoric rise. To the downside, the levels to watch are the round $12 level and then Monday's low of $10.45.
Looking up, Monday's close at $12.58 is followed by $13 and then by $13.65, the 52-week high. McCarthy's price forecast of $14 is next in line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
