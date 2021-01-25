CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes

- NYSE: CCIV is set to extend its gains by over 20% on Monday.
- Speculation about an imminent merger with Lucid Motors is behind the upswing.
- The "Tesla-killer" electric vehicle company could draw investor attention from other shares.
Chinese electric vehicles out, a new American one in? Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – or "blank check" –company with no business behind it. However, various press reports suggest that Churchill is on the verge of a merge with Lucid Motors – and that may be exciting.
Lucid's CEO Peter Rawlinson is the engineer behind Tesla's Model S, and his new venture may compete with Elon Musk's firm. The company is a smaller one that is working gradually and has its feet on the ground – contrary to Musk's often ambitious and unachievable financial goals.
For investors, the fact that Lucid Motors is currently small serves as motivation to jump into a potential growth story. Rawlinson's firm aims to produce 400,000 vehicles using just-in-time supply chains.
Will the merger go through? Investors could be disappointed if nothing happens on Monday, but if fresh media reports suggest that talks are on the cusp of an agreement, could keep CCIV shares bid.
CCIV stock forecast
NYSE: CCIV is set to continue rising while hopes for the Lucid Motors SPAC merger are high. If it does happen, the focus will likely shift to the prospects of the emerging EV company. Investors have been eyeing Nio, Nikola, Li Auto, and others, and have scarce knowledge about Lucid.
Currently, Churchill Capital Corp IV is valued at under $6 billion, which seems minuscule in comparison to other firms. Will these competitors suffer from the shift in focus?
More:
- Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bullseye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump
- NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Set to end the week higher after dropping car down payment to zero
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from highs after weak German IFO
EUR/USD is falling after the German IFO Business Climate disappointed with 90.1 points. Earlier, it rose as the Biden administration continued promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers.
GBP/USD advances above 1.37, BOE's Bailey awaited
GBP/USD has risen above 1.37, benefitting from hopes for massive US fiscal stimulus and no tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme. The UK's vaccination campaign and falls in covid cases are also supporting sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is slated to speak later.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets.
Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns
Markets are on the rise as the Biden administration pushes for stimulus and ahead of the Fed decision. The dollar is on the back foot while oil is higher and gold is stable.
US Dollar Index resumes the downside near 90.00
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the new week on the offered side and approaches the psychological support at the 90.00 mark.