CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes

NYSE: CCIV is set to extend its gains by over 20% on Monday.

Speculation about an imminent merger with Lucid Motors is behind the upswing.

The "Tesla-killer" electric vehicle company could draw investor attention from other shares.

Chinese electric vehicles out, a new American one in? Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – or "blank check" –company with no business behind it. However, various press reports suggest that Churchill is on the verge of a merge with Lucid Motors – and that may be exciting.

Lucid's CEO Peter Rawlinson is the engineer behind Tesla's Model S, and his new venture may compete with Elon Musk's firm. The company is a smaller one that is working gradually and has its feet on the ground – contrary to Musk's often ambitious and unachievable financial goals.

For investors, the fact that Lucid Motors is currently small serves as motivation to jump into a potential growth story. Rawlinson's firm aims to produce 400,000 vehicles using just-in-time supply chains.

Will the merger go through? Investors could be disappointed if nothing happens on Monday, but if fresh media reports suggest that talks are on the cusp of an agreement, could keep CCIV shares bid.

CCIV stock forecast

NYSE: CCIV is set to continue rising while hopes for the Lucid Motors SPAC merger are high. If it does happen, the focus will likely shift to the prospects of the emerging EV company. Investors have been eyeing Nio, Nikola, Li Auto, and others, and have scarce knowledge about Lucid.

Currently, Churchill Capital Corp IV is valued at under $6 billion, which seems minuscule in comparison to other firms. Will these competitors suffer from the shift in focus?

