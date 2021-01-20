Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Price and Forecast: Rollercoaster for getting high!

- ACB stock split in May, had big revenue growth in 2020.
- Hopes grow for US legalization of cannabis under the Biden administration.
- Volatile stock with lots of retail interest, bullish trend goes on.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB) had a rollercoaster 2020. In May ACB announced a stock split. ACB also published results in May, which beat expectations. Aurora (ACB), a Canadian based cannabis producer based in Edmonton, Canada, announced revenue growth of over 20% as the pandemic lockdowns increased sales of marijuana. ACB stock surged nearly 70% after results to hit a high of nearly $20 on May 18.
ACB stock price: Too high!
However, that rally was as good as it got in 2020 for ACB, as it gradually gave up all the gains and by the end of October ACB stock price was trading back below $5. ACB has been on a rationalization drive, appointing a new CEO, reducing its cost base and capital spending. ACB announced in September that it would have to take a significant non-cash write-down of goodwill and intangible assets.
Let’s get high again
November was a different story as ACB rallied nearly 200% to hit a high of $14.48. The victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election was seen as a catalyst for cannabis reform in the US, as well as some legislation passing the first stage towards making cannabis legal.
Aurora (ACB) is a very volatile stock with a lot of retail interest. As a result, it tends to react to news pieces aggressively. Last Thursday, ACB announced a distribution deal and ACB stock price rallied 10%. ACB gave up those gains during the next session.
ACB technical analysis
Smaller stocks with large swings make technical analysis a bit more challenging as euphoria and despair can blast through any technical levels. But ACB currently still holds its bullish trend with the classic series of higher lows and higher highs, which are backed up with the RSI and MACD uptrends. A break of $8.21 would mean the end of the uptrend pattern. The $14.47 high remains key resistance.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has received compensation for writing this article. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to do your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor. This article is for information purposes only. We/I do not provide personalized recommendations. I make no representations as to accuracy, completeness, the suitability of this information. I will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information display or use. I will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from new highs amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has fallen off the peak of 1.3719, the highest since 2018, amid fresh dollar strength. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases boosted sterling earlier. The greenback awaiting Biden's first moves as President.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 ahead of Biden´s inauguration
EUR/USD has been descending toward 1.21. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Shaking a tree always makes the ripe fruit fall
BTC price is moving away from the historical high and seeks support at the 23.6% level of the Fibonacci retracement system from the entire previous rally.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.