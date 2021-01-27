AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc revives after CEO says bankruptcy is off the table

NYSE:AMC adds 12.22% and then surges after hours amidst another flat day for the broader markets.

AMC CEO claims the company has been saved from bankruptcy after the recent surge in price.

AMC is the most recent company to be given the short seller’s revenge by a rogue group of Reddit investors.

NYSE:AMC has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic teetering on the brink of bankruptcy as the largest movie theater chain in the world has been saved by an unexpected group of investors. On Tuesday, shares of AMC skyrocketed once again adding 12.22% to close the trading session at $4.96. AMC continued its ascent in after-hours trading as the stock surged an additional 35%, soaring towards its 52-week high of $7.78. Despite its recent resurrection, AMC is still down 34.90% over the past 52-weeks, but at least investors are slowly making some of those losses back.

The unexpected group of investors are a part of the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets which provides investing tips, strategies, and play by play trades. This is not the first time the group has been in the spotlight as several members posted about a leverage glitch within the popular Robinhood trading platform. The group also led the charge on short squeezing noted short-seller Citron Research by coordinating a controlled squeeze to the GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock. AMC was a part of a move to “save AMC” as members succeeded in saving the cinema brand from bankruptcy. It is an interesting lesson in the power of social media and how easily manipulated the stock market can be.

AMC stock forecast

The ‘save AMC’ movement has actually worked as CEO Adam Aron announced that bankruptcy is no longer on the table, which is further fueling the stock price. AMC still has an upward battle ahead as people have still been hesitant to attend at cinemas even having reopened in some parts of the world.