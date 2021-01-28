US Stock Market Today: It’s still Gamestop (GME) day, again, again!

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 28 2021:

European indices were mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE up 0.1%, Euro Stoxx up 0.1% but the Dax bucked the trend being down nearly 1%.

Overnight, Asian stocks closed lower with the Nikkei down 1.5% and the Hang Seng losing 2.5%.

US markets were pointing towards a flat open, with Dow futures up 0.3%, S&P up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.5%.

EuroStoxx 50

Asian markets were weak on the back of overnight losses on Wall Street and profit-taking from gains seen in January so far.

European markets were mixed with worries over vaccine supplies continuing. The EU and AstraZeneca (AZN) failed to reach any agreement after a conference call late on Wednesday. Investors were also worried about longer-than-expected lockdowns, which had hit travel and airline stocks on Wednesday. American Airlines (AAL) helped to turn sentiment though, as it announced results and AAL surged 40% in pre-market trading. IAG and Lufthansa took note and bounced nearly 8%.

Inflation in Germany made an unexpected return with CPI, coming at a higher than expected +0.8% for January and +1% Year-on-Year.

US stock futures were mixed as the Nasdaq edged lower on the back of Apple (AAPL) sliding 2% in the pre- market (despite posting strong results) and Tesla (TSLA) releasing disappointing earnings on Wednesday after the market closed. American Airlines (AAL) helped S&P and Dow futures as the company's results were better than expected. AAL shares moved 40% higher in the pre-market.

US GDP came in slightly below expectations, with a 4% gain versus 4.3% expected.

Gamestop (GME) remained the number one stock as GME broke $500 in Thursday's pre-market. KeyBanc increased its price target for Facebook (FB), while RBC increased its price target for Tesla (TSLA) from $700 to $725 and Morgan Stanley upped its Apple (AAPL) price target to $164.

Stocks covered at FXStreet:

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now? Update: Fed's green light battles profit-takers (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Are shares going to break $500 today? (fxstreet.com)

AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc soars, squeezing short sellers, shrugging covid concerns (fxstreet.com)

GE Stock Forecast: General Electric Company (GE) flat as Morgan Stanley raises price target (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price and Forecast: NIO’s recent weakness tests key support level (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) signs enterprise partnership with Rio Tinto (RIO) (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd pauses for breath after recent rally (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now? (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd shrugs defies bearish analysts, competes with Gamestop for attention (fxstreet.com)

AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc revives after CEO says bankruptcy is off the table (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc dips as investors assess the Demo Day (fxstreet.com)

SENS Stock Price: Senseonics Holdings Inc soars as investors await pending FDA approval (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd skyrockets after a well-known investment firm takes a big bite (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc soars by 28.37% after raising funds, bullish analysis (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is it moving? The paradigm of a changing landscape (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The hottest stock of 2021, why is it moving today? (fxstreet.com)

F Stock Price: Ford Motor Company trades flat despite an upgrade from a prominent name (fxstreet.com)

FCEL Stock Price: FuelCell Energy Inc gains after beating revenue estimates last quarter (fxstreet.com)

CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes (fxstreet.com)

Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bulls eye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump (fxstreet.com)

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock price trends lower despite $100 million debt offering (fxstreet.com)

TRXC Stock Price: Transenterix Inc takes investors for a ride after obtaining European approvals (fxstreet.com)

MRNA Stock Forecast: Moderna Inc dips on concerns of allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

AZN Stock Forecast: AstraZeneca plc gains on urgent European demand for its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc set to crash after offering shares at 35% below close price (fxstreet.com)

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Price and Forecast: Rollercoaster for getting high! (fxstreet.com)

AT Stock Price: Atlantic Power Corp soars on news of acquisition by I Squared Capital (fxstreet.com)

NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd set to extend gains as it dances with three giants (fxstreet.com)

Facebook (FB) Stock Price and Forecast: WhatsApp signals some problems, FB and GOOGL face antitrust lawsuit (fxstreet.com)

Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not! (fxstreet.com)

Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Forecast: Gains 3% on IM electric sedan launch (fxstreet.com)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price and Forecast: Preparing for take off (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength (fxstreet.com)

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc eyes all-time highs after cancer-related progress (fxstreet.com)

TTCF Stock Price: Tattooed Chef Inc readies for a breakout as new vegan options hit mainstream (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc holding onto high ground after analyst boost (fxstreet.com)

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.