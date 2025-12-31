EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Holds steady with bullish momentum, resistance above 185.00 eyed

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a flat note near 183.80 during the early European session on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) December meeting "Summary of Opinions" showed several board members advocating for a continued tightening path and additional rate hikes in 2026. The Japanese Yen (JPY) initially strengthened against the Euro (EUR) following the report. However, traders have been disappointed with the slow and cautious pace of the BoJ’s monetary tightening, which might cap the upside for the JPY.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady in December and hinted that they are likely to remain unchanged for a period. The money markets have priced in for a 25 bps interest rate cut by the ECB in February 2026, currently remaining below 10%. Financial markets are expected to trade on thin volumes later in the day. Japanese markets are closed for the rest of the week, and most markets closed on Thursday for the New Year's Day holiday.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY preserves an uptrend above the rising 100-day EMA at 177.80, which underpins the broader bullish bias. Pullbacks would need to hold above this average to maintain upward traction.

Price hovers just below the upper Bollinger Band, with bands gently widening and pointing higher, signaling firm bullish pressure. RSI prints 61.05 and edges up from 60.87, confirming positive momentum without overbought conditions. Immediate resistance stands at the upper band at 185.25, while support aligns at the middle band at 182.95, with a deeper cushion at the lower band at 180.65. A daily close above resistance would pave the way for continuation, whereas a rejection could trigger consolidation toward the midline.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)