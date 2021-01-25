US Stock Market Today: A busy, busy week ahead

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 25 2021:
Indices were mixed on Monday with the FTSE and Euro Stoxx 50 both down 1% and the Dax down 1.6%.
Overnight Asian stocks closed strongly with the Nikkei up 0.7% and the Hang Seng up 2.4%.
US markets were mixed with Nasdaq futures up 1% while Dow and S&P futures both slightly lower.
Asian markets were strong as China said it expected a GDP growth of 6% for 2021 and BOJ Governor Kuroda gave an optimistic outlook for the Japanese economy, by saying he expected the economy to return to pre- covid levels by the end of 2021, or early 2022.
China became the world's top country in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
Citi published its top Chinese tech companies for 2021 with Tencent (TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), JD and Kingsoft Cloud (KC) its picks.
European markets turned lower on the back of a weak German IFO number, concerns over further lockdown measures and the spread of cCovid variants.
Reports first attributed to the Washington Post saying that Republicans are not happy with elements of President Biden's stimulus plan added to investors' worries.
Problems with vaccine supply and further travel restrictions led travel and airline stocks to take heavy losses in Europe on Monday morning.
Philips reported numbers ahead of expectations as did Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Schlumberger (SLB) was upgraded by Bank of America. Apple (AAPL) was in the news as a number of firms reiterated positive ratings and Wedbush and Raymond James upped their price targets.
Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) report earnings on Wednesday. According to Electrek, Tesla referred to semi truck production lines at Gigafactory Nevada in a new job posting. Roku saw Bank of America upgrade its price target from $380 to $500.
Busy Week Ahead
This week sees earnings from the likes of Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), McDonalds (MCD), Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA)
BOE’s Bailey speaks later today, US Consumer Confidence numbers are released on Wednesday along with the FOMC rate decision and Q4 US GDP is to be released on Thursday.
Stocks covered at FXStreet:
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The hottest stock of 2021, why is it moving today?
F Stock Price: Ford Motor Company trades flat despite an upgrade from a prominent name
FCEL Stock Price: FuelCell Energy Inc gains after beating revenue estimates last quarter
CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes
Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bulls eye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump
AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock price trends lower despite $100 million debt offering
TRXC Stock Price: Transenterix Inc takes investors for a ride after obtaining European approvals
MRNA Stock Forecast: Moderna Inc dips on concerns of allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine
AZN Stock Forecast: AstraZeneca plc gains on urgent European demand for its COVID-19 vaccine
BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc set to crash after offering shares at 35% below close price
Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Price and Forecast: Rollercoaster for getting high!
AT Stock Price: Atlantic Power Corp soars on news of acquisition by I Squared Capital
NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe
BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd set to extend gains as it dances with three giants
Facebook (FB) Stock Price and Forecast: WhatsApp signals some problems, FB and GOOGL face antitrust lawsuit
Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not!
Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Forecast: Gains 3% on IM electric sedan launch
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price and Forecast: Preparing for take off
NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector
BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc eyes all-time highs after cancer-related progress
PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc holding onto high ground after analyst boost
