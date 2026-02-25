Eurozone: Household lending faces modest tightening – BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas, citing the ECB Bank Lending Survey, notes that Eurozone banks plan a somewhat stronger tightening of credit standards for households than for corporations in 2026, mainly due to higher regulatory capital and liquidity requirements under CRR3 and the output floor. However, only a small share of banks intends to change standards, so overall loan growth should remain resilient.

Household standards tighten but impact limited

"According to the ECB's Bank Lending Survey (BLS), some banks in the Eurozone may tighten their credit standards for households more significantly in 2026 than in 2025."

"Among those planning to tighten their standards over the next 12 months, households would be hit harder than corporations."

"For example, 10% of banks expect a slight tightening for housing loans, 3% a strong tightening and 1% a slight easing."

"The net percentage of banks expecting further tightening in 2026 is much higher than the net percentage observed in 2025 (12% and 7%, respectively)."

"Ultimately, new loans would remain largely buoyant: since June 2025, the cumulated monthly flows of new loans over 12 months has increased, on average and a year-on-year basis, by 30% for housing and 10% for corporation loans."

