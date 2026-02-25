TRENDING:
EUR/USD recovers as Greenback fails to sustain upside momentum

  • EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1800 as US Dollar momentum fades.
  • Trump’s tariff move revives trade tensions, weighing on the Greenback.
  • Eurozone inflation eases, reinforcing expectations of steady ECB monetary policy.
EUR/USD recovers as Greenback fails to sustain upside momentum
Vishal Chaturvedi

EUR/USD regains traction on Wednesday as the US Dollar’s (USD) upside momentum fades, allowing the Euro (EUR) to trim its earlier intraday losses. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1805, rebounding from the daily low near 1.1711.

The Greenback is struggling to extend its advance as persistent structural headwinds stemming from US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade rhetoric continue to weigh on investor sentiment and raise doubts about US policy credibility and fiscal stability.

Trade tensions reignited after President Trump announced a 10% global tariff just hours after the US Supreme Court ruled against his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) last week.

The new tariff took effect on Tuesday under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, with the White House indicating that a formal order is being prepared to raise the rate to 15%.

In response, the European Parliament paused the ratification process for the US-EU trade deal agreed last year. The chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, said on Monday, “We want to have clarity from the US that they are respecting the deal because that’s a crucial element.”

Elsewhere, reduced expectations for imminent Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts are offering some support, helping to prevent deeper losses in the US Dollar. Markets are reassessing the easing path as policymakers reiterate that inflation remains elevated and needs to convincingly return toward the central bank's 2% target.

In the Eurozone, softer inflation data released earlier in the day briefly weighed on the Euro. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 1.7% YoY in January, down from 2.0% in December, marking a 16-month low, according to final estimates. Meanwhile, core inflation eased to 2.2% YoY from 2.3%.

The data reinforced the view that inflation is under control, strengthening expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will maintain a steady policy stance. Traders continue to price in interest rates remaining unchanged throughout 2026.

Looking ahead, attention turns to fresh sentiment data from the Eurozone, with the February Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Indicator readings due on Thursday. Investors will also monitor US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Friday.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.32%0.34%-0.19%-0.74%-0.40%-0.14%
EUR0.26%-0.06%0.57%0.07%-0.49%-0.14%0.12%
GBP0.32%0.06%0.66%0.13%-0.43%-0.08%0.16%
JPY-0.34%-0.57%-0.66%-0.50%-1.05%-0.72%-0.47%
CAD0.19%-0.07%-0.13%0.50%-0.55%-0.21%0.04%
AUD0.74%0.49%0.43%1.05%0.55%0.35%0.60%
NZD0.40%0.14%0.08%0.72%0.21%-0.35%0.24%
CHF0.14%-0.12%-0.16%0.47%-0.04%-0.60%-0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
