Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as USD stalls amid trade uncertainty

GBP/USD climbs as USD stalls amid trade uncertainty

The Pound Sterling advances during the North American session as the Greenback remains unchanged amid uncertainty on US trade policies, as investors wait results of one of the seven megacap companies after the Wall Street close. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3523, up 0.29%.

Pound Sterling trades higher against its peers despite BoE Bailey’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, 0.23% higher to near 1.3520 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The British currency gains even as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has delivered dovish remarks on the monetary policy outlook.

Pound Sterling remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued following US President Donald Trump's first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.