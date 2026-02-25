TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as USD stalls amid trade uncertainty

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs as USD stalls amid trade uncertainty

The Pound Sterling advances during the North American session as the Greenback remains unchanged amid uncertainty on US trade policies, as investors wait results of one of the seven megacap companies after the Wall Street close. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3523, up 0.29%. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades higher against its peers despite BoE Bailey’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, 0.23% higher to near 1.3520 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The British currency gains even as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has delivered dovish remarks on the monetary policy outlook. Read More...

Pound Sterling remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gathers traction, approaches 1.1800

EUR/USD gathers traction, approaches 1.1800

EUR/USD manages to reverse Tuesday’s pullback, advancing to two-day highs near the 1.1800 hurdle in the latter part of Wednesday’s session. The pair’s decent uptick comes on the back of the modest retracement in the US Dollar, as investors continue to closely follow developments on the trade front and news from the White House in the wake of President Trump’s SOTU speech.

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a modest decline in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-linked space. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants after Presidet Trump’s SOTU speech failed to surprise markets.

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold buyers are returning to the fold on Wednesday, targeting the $5,200 area and possibly beyond, after Tuesday’s corrective dip from monthly highs. The rebound in the precious metal comes as the US Dollar loses traction, with Trump’s SOTU speech offering little fresh direction and AI-related nerves continuing to ease.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP test rebound strength as ETF inflows return

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP test rebound strength as ETF inflows return

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are gaining traction at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid persistent market doldrums. The Crypto King is up over 2% intraday, trading above $65,000 from the day’s opening of $64,058.

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

For the last three years, Nvidia has been the engine of the AI boom, and now Wall Street is watching to see whether that momentum can keep going. High-growth stocks have been struggling to maintain their bullish trend in 2026.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

