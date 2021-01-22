US Stock Market Today: Equities edge lower as lockdown risk and data disappoint

Here is what you need to know on Friday 22 January 2021:
European indices were weaker on Friday, with the Dax trading 0.6% lower, Euro Stoxx down 0.7% and the FTSE losing 0.8%.
US futures were also down, with Dow futures showing a 0.6% fall, S&P shedding 0.7% and Nasdaq losing 0.6%.
After a strong run to new record highs earlier in the week, profit-taking led most equity indices lower. Markets were also cautious as the EU warned further lockdown measures may be necessary. In Italy, reports that PM Conte may call a snap election caused further worries, with Italian bond yields rising. In the US, Dr. Anthony Faucci said the current Covid 19 vaccines may not be as effective against the new strains of the virus.
Economic data was disappointing, with UK retail sales coming in below expectations, while EU PMI readings for January were mixed and overnight Japanese PMI data showed the sector contracting in January.
Earnings from IBM after the close on Thursday disappointed, with IBM shares indicating down 7% in Friday’s pre-market. Intel (INTC) released earnings late on Thursday, which beat expectations., Intel (INTC) shares rose 6% on Thursday but the shares are 4% lower in Friday’s pre-market.
Ford (F) caught an upgrade from JPMorgan, Disney (DIS) was upgraded by UBS and Nomura initiated NIO as a buy.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has received compensation from FXStreet writing this article.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. I will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.22 as markets remain cautious ahead of President Biden's speech on the economy. Earlier, EUR/USD advanced in response to upbeat eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).