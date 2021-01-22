US Stock Market Today: Equities edge lower as lockdown risk and data disappoint

Here is what you need to know on Friday 22 January 2021:

European indices were weaker on Friday, with the Dax trading 0.6% lower, Euro Stoxx down 0.7% and the FTSE losing 0.8%.

US futures were also down, with Dow futures showing a 0.6% fall, S&P shedding 0.7% and Nasdaq losing 0.6%.

After a strong run to new record highs earlier in the week, profit-taking led most equity indices lower. Markets were also cautious as the EU warned further lockdown measures may be necessary. In Italy, reports that PM Conte may call a snap election caused further worries, with Italian bond yields rising. In the US, Dr. Anthony Faucci said the current Covid 19 vaccines may not be as effective against the new strains of the virus.

Economic data was disappointing, with UK retail sales coming in below expectations, while EU PMI readings for January were mixed and overnight Japanese PMI data showed the sector contracting in January.

Earnings from IBM after the close on Thursday disappointed, with IBM shares indicating down 7% in Friday’s pre-market. Intel (INTC) released earnings late on Thursday, which beat expectations., Intel (INTC) shares rose 6% on Thursday but the shares are 4% lower in Friday’s pre-market.

Ford (F) caught an upgrade from JPMorgan, Disney (DIS) was upgraded by UBS and Nomura initiated NIO as a buy.

