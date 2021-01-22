NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Set to end the week higher after dropping car down payment to zero

- NYSE: NIO has closed Thursday's trade 1% higher and is set to extend its gains on Friday.
- Nio has announced it is offering a limited zero downpayment for its vehicles.
- The chart shows that clear a low hurdle may open the door to the monthly highs.
A financial risk or the best way to capture market share? Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) has been betting on expanding its sales, even at the expense of handing out cars without any initial cost. Investors seem to like the idea, pushing shares higher.
After closing at $58.34 on Thursday, an increase of 1.09%, Friday's premarket trading is pointing to another increase of 0.55%, which would send shares to the highest since January 14. It would not take much more for NIO to surpass the peak closing price of 2021, which stands at $62.70.
NIO Stock News
The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker has announced that customers may grab one of three different models without making a down payment. The limited-time proposition runs through February 28 – which is ample time to make a substantial amount of sales.
This recent move is no the first by NIO – it is repeating a similar feat it initially performed back in September 2019. Back then, the trigger was an attempt to raise sales, while the 2021 zero downpayment approach could be an attempt to compete with Tesla in China.
Investors were happy to see large growth percentages in the company's earnings reports – even at the cost of slower cash flow. At this juncture, markets seem to support NIO's move to expand its reach. It is essential to remember that every car sale implies servicing costs – including those for batteries.
More NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
