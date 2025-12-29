USD/JPY dips to near 156.00 as BoJ hints at 2026 policy tightening

USD/JPY loses ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 156.20 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair weakens after the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Summary of Opinions from the December policy meeting reinforced expectations of continued tightening in 2026, supporting Japanese Yen (JPY) stabilization, sustaining upward pressure on JGB yields, and reducing the risk of abrupt policy shifts.

The BoJ Summary showed one member arguing rates should rise steadily to avoid falling behind the curve. Another noted Japan’s real policy rate is the lowest globally, supporting hikes given FX-driven inflation risks. One member said government stimulus could support growth over the next one to two years, while another expected real wages to turn positive in the first half of next year.

The USD/JPY pair also struggles as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid ongoing expectations of two more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Traders are likely to focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes due on Tuesday, which may shed light on internal policy debates shaping the Fed’s outlook for 2026.

The Federal Reserve lowered the interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the December meeting, bringing the target range to 3.50%–3.75%. The Fed delivered a cumulative 75 bps of rate cuts in 2025 amid a cooling labor market and still-elevated inflation.

The CME FedWatch tool shows an 81.7% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, up from 77.9% a week earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has fallen to 18.3% from 22.1% a week ago.