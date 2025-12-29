WTI drifts higher above $57.00 as Chinese fiscal plans boost demand outlook

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.10 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The WTI price edges higher amid prospects for improved Chinese demand. Traders brace for the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report on Tuesday for fresh impetus.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the Chinese government signaled a more proactive fiscal stance in 2026, indicating sustained government support to drive growth in a challenging external environment.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance said that Beijing aims to expand targeted investment in priority sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, tech innovation, and the development of human capital. The announcement followed a year-end working meeting to set next year’s fiscal policy priorities. It’s worth noting that sustained Chinese government support to drive growth could boost the WTI price, as China is the top crude importer.

On the other hand, US-led talks to end the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough. This, in turn, could lift the WTI price in the near term. US President Donald Trump stated that he had made “a lot of progress” in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding a possible peace deal. Nonetheless, Trump said that there’s no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory, and it might take a few weeks to get it done.

The potential upside for the black gold might be limited amid concerns about a global glut following supply increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). The group agreed to a modest production hike of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December.