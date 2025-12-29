WTI drifts higher above $57.00 as Chinese fiscal plans boost demand outlook
- WTI price edges higher to near $57.10 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- China flags sustained fiscal support for growth in the 2026 plan, supporting the WTI price.
- Trump reiterated that Ukraine peace talks are close but admitted key territorial issues remain.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.10 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The WTI price edges higher amid prospects for improved Chinese demand. Traders brace for the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report on Tuesday for fresh impetus.
Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the Chinese government signaled a more proactive fiscal stance in 2026, indicating sustained government support to drive growth in a challenging external environment.
A statement from the Ministry of Finance said that Beijing aims to expand targeted investment in priority sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, tech innovation, and the development of human capital. The announcement followed a year-end working meeting to set next year’s fiscal policy priorities. It’s worth noting that sustained Chinese government support to drive growth could boost the WTI price, as China is the top crude importer.
On the other hand, US-led talks to end the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough. This, in turn, could lift the WTI price in the near term. US President Donald Trump stated that he had made “a lot of progress” in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding a possible peace deal. Nonetheless, Trump said that there’s no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory, and it might take a few weeks to get it done.
The potential upside for the black gold might be limited amid concerns about a global glut following supply increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). The group agreed to a modest production hike of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.