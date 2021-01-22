GEVO Inc Stock Price and News: Surges after selloff as it gets set to soar under the Biden administration

- NASDAQ:GEVO gains 7.27% despite global markets remaining unsettled.
- GEVO co-founder Frances Arnold is named to President-elect Biden’s official Science Team.
- GEVO is set to report significant progress on its Net-Zero 1 project.
NASDAQ:GEVO has been one of the early winners from the new Biden administration being in the White House as the stock has vaulted from penny stock darling into a company with over a $1 billion market cap. On Thursday, shares rebounded from a Wednesday selloff and added 7.27% to close the trading session at $9.30, with a trading volume of over 62 million shares which is more than double the daily average. GEVO has now surged by over 118% since the start of 2021, and as can be expected when a stock rises that much in a short period of time, the company raised a public stock offering to capitalize on the soaring price.
Another catalyst for the recent success of GEVO’s stock is that co-founder and Nobel Prize Winner Frances Arnold has been named to President-elect Biden’s official White House Science team. That is an incredible honor and points towards the work GEVO is doing in the field of alternative energies, something the Biden administration has openly stated is a focus during the next four years. While it does not necessarily mean that GEVO is primed to soar from here on out, it certainly does not hurt for the co-founded of the company to have the direct ear of the President.
GEVO stock forecast
After a recent upgrade from Noble Capital analyst Poe Fratt, he went on to say that he expected GEVO to announce some important progress on its Net-Zero 1 project in South Dakota. The signs are all consolidating and pointing upwards for GEVO, so it should be no surprise that investors are beginning to get in now before shares take off.
