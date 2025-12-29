US President Donald Trump says Ukraine deal closer but no breakthrough in talks

US President Donald Trump said that he made “a lot of progress” in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over a possible peace deal, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. However, Trump stated that there’s no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory and it might take a few weeks to get it done.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 0.78% higher on the day to trade at $57.10.