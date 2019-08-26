Forex Today: Volatile Asia amid US-China trade woes; German IFO, Brexit eyed

We had a volatile Asian start, with big gaps seen across the fx space (as expected) amid the US-China trade war escalation. The trade developments on Friday and over the weekend emerged the main market driver and triggered a wave of risk-aversion in the Asian hours, which boosted the demand for the safe-havens: Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold at the expense of the risk assets such as oil, equities, Antipodeans and Treasury yields.

However, markets witnessed a calm towards Asia close/ early European trades, as the bears took a breather amid conciliatory remarks from both the US and China while fresh US-Japan trade optimism also helped ease some nerves. Amongst the Asia-pac currencies, USD/JPY enjoyed good two-way price movements, initially hitting fresh multi-year lows near 104.47 on a bearish opening gap. Subsequently, the spot spikes to 105.78 highs before reversing below the 105.50 level. The Antipodeans were the worst performers, as they are Chinese proxies, with Kiwi downed to 0.6341 before recovering to near 0.6375 region while the Aussie found fresh bids once again below the 0.67 handle and retested the 0.6750 barrier on the road to recovery. The USD/CHF pair traded modestly flat around 0.9750 levels despite risk-aversion. Both the EUR/USD and Cable also remained trapped in a range, unable to benefit from the US-China trade escalation so far this Monday.

On the commodities’ front, gold held onto the recent gains near 1550 levels, with the bias leaning towards the upside while both crude benchmarks traded in the red amid intensifying trade spat and global growth concerns.

Main Topics in Asia

US-China trade updates

Forex Today: trade war overshadows it all

China’s Vice Premier Liu: China is willing to resolve trade dispute with US via calm negotiations

Trump's decision to escalate the tariff war a "strategic mistake" – People’s Daily

US Pres. Trump aides say he isn’t ordering US companies out of China – WSJ

Other key headlines

US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions

PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0570

USD/CNH retraces from record high amid US-China trade war

WTI technical analysis: Oversold RSI conditions favor recovery from 23.6% Fibo.

Asian stocks follow the DJIA's lead, bears look to DJIA Fibo lows

Japan’s Suga: ‘Do not think we compromised much in trade talks with the US’

S. Korea’s FinMin Kim: To take steps on forex regardless of currency level

Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears

China’s NDRC: China to lower capital requirement ratio for infrastructure projects

China's offshore Yuan Hibor rises to highest since November 2018

Japan agrees to import additional 2.5 million tonnes of feed core from the US - Kyodo

Key Focus Ahead

There is nothing of relevance on the European calendar this Monday, except for the German IFO business survey, dropping in at 0800 GMT. In the NA session, the US Durable Goods data will headline among other minority reports.

However, the market sentiment will be exclusively driven by fresh US-China trade developments after last Friday’s trade escalation while the focus also remains on the Brexit-related headlines for fresh trading impulse.

EUR/USD: Friday's bullish outside day makes today's close pivotal, eyes German IFO data

EUR/USD created a bullish outside day on Friday – an early warning of a bullish reversal. A close above Friday's high of 1.1153 is needed to confirm the trend change. The bullish close may remain elusive if German IFO data prints below estimates amid escalating trade tensions.

GBP/USD holds above 21-day EMA as markets shrug-off no-deal Brexit fears amid trade war

With the risk aversion gaining major market attention, GBP/USD remains above near-term key support (previous resistance), while holding above 1.2250 ahead of Monday’s London open. Focus on Brexit/ trade headlines ahead of US data.

Brexit: Entering the business end of negotiations - ANZ

In the view of the analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Brexit uncertainty will be intense in coming weeks, as we head closer to the October 31st deadline.

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Sunday, Aug 25
24h
 
 
22:45
$5.03B
 
$4.97B Revised from $5.01B
22:45
$5.71B
 
$4.63B Revised from $4.65B
Monday, Aug 26
05:00
-2.0%
 
-1.5%
05:00
-2.0%
 
-2.6%
05:00
-0.8%
 
-0.9%
05:00
3.6%
-1.8%
-0.3% Revised from 1.2%
05:00
-0.4%
-4.9%
-8.1% Revised from -6.9%
05:00
100.4
 
100.4
05:00
93.3
93.3
93.3
06:00
 
 
-1.1%
07:00
 
 
07:00
 
 
98.3
n/a
 
 
0.5%
08:00
 
91.5
92.2
08:00
 
95.1
95.7
08:00
 
98.6
99.4
08:00
 
5.3%
5.3%
12:30
 
 
-0.02
12:30
 
0.0%
1.5% Revised from 1.9%
12:30
 
1.1%
1.9% Revised from 2.0%
12:30
 
0.1%
1.0% Revised from 1.2%
12:30
 
 
2.9% Revised from 3.1%
13:30
 
$-1.5B
$-2.9B
14:30
 
 
-6.3
21:00
 
 
95.9
23:50
 
 
0.7%
23:50
 
 
-0.5%
Tuesday, Aug 27
05:00
 
 
-5
05:00
 
 
-3.9
06:00
 
-0.1%
-0.1%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.4%
06:00
 
 
0%
06:45
 
101
102
06:45
 
 
11%
06:45
 
 
101
07:30
 
 
2.5%
07:30
 
 
-0.2%
07:30
 
 
2.9B
08:30
 
 
42.653K
11:00
 
 
3.6%
11:00
 
 
3.5%
11:00
 
 
$1.459B
11:00
 
$0.460B
$2.561B
12:00
 
0.9%
0.9%
12:30
 
 
€-127B
12:55
 
 
-1.7%
12:55
 
 
4.9%
13:00
 
 
2.4%
13:00
 
 
0.1%
14:00
 
 
14:00
 
 
-12
20:30
 
 
-3.5M
23:00
 
 
-0.1%
Wednesday, Aug 28
01:30
 
-1.0%
-1.9%
06:00
 
9.7
9.7
06:00
 
 
5.7%
07:00
 
 
80.7
07:00
 
 
3.3%
07:30
 
 
3.8%
07:30
 
 
1%
08:00
 
109.6
113.4
08:00
 
 
100.1
08:00
 
 
47
08:00
 
 
3.3%
08:00
 
4.7%
4.7%
08:00
 
4.6%
4.5%
08:00
 
 
-24
09:40
 
 
-0.41%
10:00
 
 
1.2%
10:00
 
 
0.1%
11:00
 
 
-0.9%
11:30
 
 
10.1%
13:00
 
0.25%
0.25%
14:30
 
 
-2.732M
21:00
 
 
74
23:50
 
 
¥499.7B
23:50
 
 
¥-359.6B
Thursday, Aug 29
01:00
 
 
5%
01:00
 
 
-44.3
01:30
 
0.5%
-1.7%
05:00
 
 
37.8
06:00
 
-0.8%
-1.4%
06:00
 
-1.5%
-2.0%
06:00
 
 
-7
06:00
 
 
3.1%
06:00
 
 
-0.1%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.3%
06:45
 
 
-0.1%
06:45
 
 
0.2%
07:00
 
 
0.6%
07:00
 
 
-1.1%
07:00
 
 
-0.6%
07:00
 
 
0.5%
07:00
 
 
97.7
07:55
 
5%
5%
07:55
 
 
1K
08:00
 
 
1.6%
08:00
 
 
2.5%
08:00
 
 
-2.5%
08:00
 
 
0.3%
09:00
 
 
-0.3%
09:00
 
 
0.9%
09:00
 
 
3.1%
09:00
 
 
-2%
09:00
 
10.6
10.6
09:00
 
 
-7.1
09:00
 
-7.4
-7.4
09:00
 
0.08
-0.12
09:00
 
102.6
102.7
09:30
 
5.8%
5.8%
09:30
 
0.4%
0.4%
11:00
 
0.55%
0.40%
11:00
 
 
0.08%
11:00
 
 
1.42%
12:00
 
1.5%
1.7%
12:00
 
0.3%
0.5%
12:00
 
1.3%
1.1%
12:00
 
0.5%
0.4%
12:00
 
0.5%
0.5%
12:00
 
-0.2%
-0.2%
12:30
 
 
1.674M
12:30
 
 
209K
12:30
 
 
214.5K
12:30
 
2.0%
2.1%
12:30
 
2.5%
2.5%
12:30
 
 
0%
12:30
 
 
$-74.16B Revised from $-74.17B
12:30
 
 
2.3%
12:30
 
 
1.8%
12:30
 
-18.00B
-17.35B
13:00
 
 
$528.4B
14:00
 
 
1.6%
14:00
 
0.5%
2.8%
14:30
 
 
59B
22:45
 
 
-3.9%
23:00
 
 
0.2%
23:00
 
 
-2.9%
23:00
 
 
-1%
23:01
 
 
-11
n/a
 
 
85.5
23:30
 
 
0.8%
23:30
 
0.8%
0.9%
23:30
 
 
0.9%
23:30
 
1.62
1.61
23:30
 
2.4%
2.3%
23:50
 
-2.0%
-3.3%
23:50
 
 
-3.8%
23:50
 
0.2%
0.5%
23:50
 
 
0%
Friday, Aug 30
24h
 
 
01:00
 
 
1.5%
01:30
 
 
0.1%
01:30
 
 
3.3%
01:30
 
1.0%
-1.2%
01:30
 
 
-25.6%
n/a
 
 
-12.4%
05:00
 
 
0.2%
05:00
 
 
1.2%
05:00
 
-3.4%
0.3%
05:00
 
 
-4.2%
05:00
 
 
0.922M
06:00
 
 
3.5%
06:00
 
 
-1.6%
06:00
 
 
0.1%
06:00
 
7.07%
6.91%
06:00
 
 
8.99%
06:00
 
 
0.3%
06:00
 
 
0.3%
06:00
 
 
-0.4%
06:45
 
 
-0.5%
06:45
 
 
-0.2%
06:45
 
 
1.3%
06:45
 
 
€-77.34B
07:00
 
 
18.1%
n/a
 
 
2.4%
07:00
 
 
-0.4%
07:00
 
 
-0.2%
07:00
 
 
11.2%
07:00
 
 
4.9%
07:00
 
2.6%
2.7%
07:00
 
93.0
97.1
08:00
 
10.0%
9.7%
08:00
 
 
2.9%
08:00
 
 
0%
08:00
 
 
4.4%
08:00
 
 
€2.7B
08:00
 
 
78.6K
08:00
 
 
2.4%
08:30
 
 
£4.8B
08:30
 
 
£1.046B
08:30
 
65.75K
66.44K
08:30
 
 
2.3%
08:30
 
 
0.1%
08:30
 
 
-8
08:30
 
 
2.3
08:30
 
 
-6.7%
09:00
 
 
0.4%
09:00
 
0.5%
0.3%
09:00
 
 
0%
09:00
 
 
-1.8%
09:00
 
 
-2.4%
09:00
 
 
-1.8%
09:00
 
 
1.7%
09:00
 
7.5%
7.5%
09:00
 
 
0.9%
09:00
 
1.1%
1.0%
09:30
 
 
29%
09:30
 
 
6.7M
10:00
 
0.1%
0.0%
10:00
 
 
0%
10:00
 
 
4,320.55B
11:00
 
 
7.1%
n/a
 
 
0.5%
n/a
 
 
1.8%
11:30
 
 
12.2%
11:30
 
 
$430.5B
12:00
 
 
12%
12:00
 
 
4.42B
12:00
 
 
0.2%
12:00
 
6.3%
5.8%
12:30
 
 
0.1%
12:30
 
0.3%
0.4%
12:30
 
0.2%
0.2%
12:30
 
 
1.4%
12:30
 
1.6%
1.6%
12:30
 
0.5%
0.3%
12:30
 
 
-5.9%
12:30
 
-0.1%
-1.4%
12:30
 
0.7%
0.4%
12:30
 
 
0.2%
13:00
 
 
-2.9%
13:00
 
 
0.2%
13:30
 
-12.5B
-12.7B
13:30
 
 
-30.1B
13:45
 
47.0
44.4
14:00
 
98.5
92.1
15:00
 
 
9.4%
17:00
 
 
19:30
 
 
414.6K
19:30
 
 
$300K
19:30
 
 
$56.6K
19:30
 
 
£-92.4K
19:30
 
 
¥31.2K
19:30
 
 
€-38K
19:30
 
 
$62.8K
20:00
 
4.25%
4.25%
21:00
 
 
-152.27B
Saturday, Aug 31
01:00
 
49.6
49.7
01:00
 
 
53.7

 

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating its gains after the escalation in US-Sino trade wars sent US yields and the greenback lower. German IFO Business Climate is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap and jumped to 105.78 highs amid upbeat comments from Chinese VIce-Premier Liu on trade before reversing sharply below the 105.50 level following reports on US-Japan trade progress. 

USD/JPY News

Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday. China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.

Gold News

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.

