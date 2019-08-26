We had a volatile Asian start, with big gaps seen across the fx space (as expected) amid the US-China trade war escalation. The trade developments on Friday and over the weekend emerged the main market driver and triggered a wave of risk-aversion in the Asian hours, which boosted the demand for the safe-havens: Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold at the expense of the risk assets such as oil, equities, Antipodeans and Treasury yields.
However, markets witnessed a calm towards Asia close/ early European trades, as the bears took a breather amid conciliatory remarks from both the US and China while fresh US-Japan trade optimism also helped ease some nerves. Amongst the Asia-pac currencies, USD/JPY enjoyed good two-way price movements, initially hitting fresh multi-year lows near 104.47 on a bearish opening gap. Subsequently, the spot spikes to 105.78 highs before reversing below the 105.50 level. The Antipodeans were the worst performers, as they are Chinese proxies, with Kiwi downed to 0.6341 before recovering to near 0.6375 region while the Aussie found fresh bids once again below the 0.67 handle and retested the 0.6750 barrier on the road to recovery. The USD/CHF pair traded modestly flat around 0.9750 levels despite risk-aversion. Both the EUR/USD and Cable also remained trapped in a range, unable to benefit from the US-China trade escalation so far this Monday.
On the commodities’ front, gold held onto the recent gains near 1550 levels, with the bias leaning towards the upside while both crude benchmarks traded in the red amid intensifying trade spat and global growth concerns.
Main Topics in Asia
US-China trade updates
Forex Today: trade war overshadows it all
China’s Vice Premier Liu: China is willing to resolve trade dispute with US via calm negotiations
Trump's decision to escalate the tariff war a "strategic mistake" – People’s Daily
US Pres. Trump aides say he isn’t ordering US companies out of China – WSJ
Other key headlines
US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions
PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0570
USD/CNH retraces from record high amid US-China trade war
WTI technical analysis: Oversold RSI conditions favor recovery from 23.6% Fibo.
Asian stocks follow the DJIA's lead, bears look to DJIA Fibo lows
Japan’s Suga: ‘Do not think we compromised much in trade talks with the US’
S. Korea’s FinMin Kim: To take steps on forex regardless of currency level
Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears
China’s NDRC: China to lower capital requirement ratio for infrastructure projects
China's offshore Yuan Hibor rises to highest since November 2018
Japan agrees to import additional 2.5 million tonnes of feed core from the US - Kyodo
Key Focus Ahead
There is nothing of relevance on the European calendar this Monday, except for the German IFO business survey, dropping in at 0800 GMT. In the NA session, the US Durable Goods data will headline among other minority reports.
However, the market sentiment will be exclusively driven by fresh US-China trade developments after last Friday’s trade escalation while the focus also remains on the Brexit-related headlines for fresh trading impulse.
EUR/USD: Friday's bullish outside day makes today's close pivotal, eyes German IFO data
EUR/USD created a bullish outside day on Friday – an early warning of a bullish reversal. A close above Friday's high of 1.1153 is needed to confirm the trend change. The bullish close may remain elusive if German IFO data prints below estimates amid escalating trade tensions.
GBP/USD holds above 21-day EMA as markets shrug-off no-deal Brexit fears amid trade war
With the risk aversion gaining major market attention, GBP/USD remains above near-term key support (previous resistance), while holding above 1.2250 ahead of Monday’s London open. Focus on Brexit/ trade headlines ahead of US data.
Brexit: Entering the business end of negotiations - ANZ
In the view of the analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Brexit uncertainty will be intense in coming weeks, as we head closer to the October 31st deadline.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Sunday, Aug 25
|24h
|
EUR G7 Meeting
|
|
|
|
|22:45
|
NZD Exports
|
|
$5.03B
|
|
$4.97B Revised from $5.01B
|22:45
|
NZD Imports
|
|
$5.71B
|
|
$4.63B Revised from $4.65B
|Monday, Aug 26
|05:00
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
-1.5%
|05:00
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
-2.6%
|05:00
|
|
-0.8%
|
|
-0.9%
|05:00
|
|
3.6%
|
-1.8%
|
-0.3% Revised from 1.2%
|05:00
|
|
-0.4%
|
-4.9%
|
-8.1% Revised from -6.9%
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
100.4
|
|
100.4
|05:00
|
|
93.3
|
93.3
|
93.3
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
|07:00
|
|
|
|
98.3
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
91.5
|
92.2
|08:00
|
|
|
95.1
|
95.7
|08:00
|
|
|
98.6
|
99.4
|08:00
|
|
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.02
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
1.5% Revised from 1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.9% Revised from 2.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.0% Revised from 1.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2.9% Revised from 3.1%
|13:30
|
BRL Current Account
|
|
|
$-1.5B
|
$-2.9B
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-6.3
|21:00
|
|
|
|
95.9
|23:50
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|Tuesday, Aug 27
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-5
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-3.9
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|06:45
|
|
|
101
|
102
|06:45
|
|
|
|
11%
|06:45
|
EUR Business Climate
|
|
|
|
101
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.9B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
42.653K
|11:00
|
MXN Jobless Rate
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|11:00
|
MXN Jobless Rate s.a
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
$1.459B
|11:00
|
MXN Trade Balance, $
|
|
|
$0.460B
|
$2.561B
|12:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
€-127B
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.7%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
|
-12
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-3.5M
|23:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|Wednesday, Aug 28
|01:30
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
-1.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
9.7
|
9.7
|06:00
|
NOK Credit Indicator
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
80.7
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
1%
|08:00
|
|
|
109.6
|
113.4
|08:00
|
|
|
|
100.1
|08:00
|
|
|
|
47
|08:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.7%
|
4.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-24
|09:40
|
|
|
|
-0.41%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
|
10.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.25%
|
0.25%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-2.732M
|21:00
|
|
|
|
74
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥499.7B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-359.6B
|Thursday, Aug 29
|01:00
|
|
|
|
5%
|01:00
|
|
|
|
-44.3
|01:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-1.7%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
37.8
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
-1.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
-2.0%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-7
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
97.7
|07:55
|
|
|
5%
|
5%
|07:55
|
|
|
|
1K
|08:00
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-2.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-2%
|09:00
|
|
|
10.6
|
10.6
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-7.1
|09:00
|
|
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|09:00
|
EUR Business Climate
|
|
|
0.08
|
-0.12
|09:00
|
|
|
102.6
|
102.7
|09:30
|
|
|
5.8%
|
5.8%
|09:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|11:00
|
|
|
0.55%
|
0.40%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0.08%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
1.42%
|12:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.7%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.5%
|12:00
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.1%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|12:00
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.674M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
209K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
214.5K
|12:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$-74.16B Revised from $-74.17B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|12:30
|
CAD Current Account
|
|
|
-18.00B
|
-17.35B
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$528.4B
|14:00
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
2.8%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
59B
|22:45
|
|
|
|
-3.9%
|23:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|23:00
|
|
|
|
-2.9%
|23:00
|
|
|
|
-1%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
-11
|n/a
|
|
|
|
85.5
|23:30
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
1.62
|
1.61
|23:30
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
-3.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
-3.8%
|23:50
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.5%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
0%
|Friday, Aug 30
|24h
|
TRY Victory Day
|
|
|
|
|01:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|01:30
|
|
|
1.0%
|
-1.2%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
-25.6%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-12.4%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
-3.4%
|
0.3%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-4.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
0.922M
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-1.6%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
7.07%
|
6.91%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
8.99%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|06:00
|
NOK Retail Sales
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|06:45
|
EUR Budget
|
|
|
|
€-77.34B
|07:00
|
TRY Foreign Arrivals
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
11.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
93.0
|
97.1
|08:00
|
EUR Unemployment
|
|
|
10.0%
|
9.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€2.7B
|08:00
|
|
|
|
78.6K
|08:00
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£4.8B
|08:30
|
GBP Consumer Credit
|
|
|
|
£1.046B
|08:30
|
|
|
65.75K
|
66.44K
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
-8
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.3
|08:30
|
HKD Retail Sales
|
|
|
|
-6.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
7.5%
|
7.5%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|09:00
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
29%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
6.7M
|10:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
4,320.55B
|11:00
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
12.2%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$430.5B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
12%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
4.42B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
6.3%
|
5.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-5.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-1.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
-2.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
-12.5B
|
-12.7B
|13:30
|
|
|
|
-30.1B
|13:45
|
|
|
47.0
|
44.4
|14:00
|
|
|
98.5
|
92.1
|15:00
|
|
|
|
9.4%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|19:30
|
|
|
|
414.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$300K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$56.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-92.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥31.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-38K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$62.8K
|20:00
|
COP Interest rate
|
|
|
4.25%
|
4.25%
|21:00
|
|
|
|
-152.27B
|Saturday, Aug 31
|01:00
|
|
|
49.6
|
49.7
|01:00
|
|
|
|
53.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade wars, ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating its gains after the escalation in US-Sino trade wars sent US yields and the greenback lower. German IFO Business Climate is next.
GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.
USD/JPY drops back below 105.50 amid US-Japan trade news
USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap and jumped to 105.78 highs amid upbeat comments from Chinese VIce-Premier Liu on trade before reversing sharply below the 105.50 level following reports on US-Japan trade progress.
Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears
Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday. China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.
Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited
Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.