China's offshore Yuan Hibor rises to highest since November 2018

China's two-week offshore Yuan (CNH) Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) rose to 4.04% on Monday, the highest level since November 2018, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the one-week HIBOR rate to 4.09%, the highest since November 2018.

Also, the one-month rate jumped to 3.87%, the highest since December 2018.

The uptick in CNH HIBOR suggests tightness in yuan liquidity offshore (Hong Kong), and that could mean shorting the Chinese currency has become more expensive.