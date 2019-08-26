S. Korea’s FinMin Kim: To take steps on forex regardless of currency level

Reuters reports the latest comments from South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim Yongbeom, talking about likely intervention should the markets move become excessive, in the face of escalating US-China trade war.
Key Quotes:
Not desirable for won to excessively move on yuan.
To take steps on forex regardless of currency level.
To take steps on fx if market becomes unstable.
To take stern steps if fx moves are excessive.
Watching the yuan, that's what is influencing the Won.
USD/KRW hit two-week highs at 1220.55 on the above comments, now consolidating near 1218 levels, taking cues from the sentiment around the Chinese Yuan.
