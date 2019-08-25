Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26rd:
- TRADE WAR: Following China’s announcement on tariffs on US goods early Friday, US President Trump struck back. After the market closed, the US announced that starting on October 1st, the $250B of goods coming from China currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%, while the remaining $300B of goods will now be taxed at 15% starting September 1st.
- BREXIT: Weekend headlines related to the future of a trade deal showed crossed accusations on whether who will be responsible for a no-deal Brexit. EU Council President, Donald Tusk, said that the Union is willing to help the UK, although not in the case of a no-deal. UK PM Boris Johnson responded that if the EU “don’t want a no-deal Brexit, then we’ve got to get rid of the backstop from the treaty.” Meanwhile, news indicated that PM Johnson had asked the UK’s attorney general, whether Parliament could be shut down for five weeks, to prevent MPs forcing a further extension to Brexit.
- Major pairs set to open with gaps, as none of the above-mentioned headlines were priced in.
- Safe-havens soared, with the Yen and Gold likely to extend their rallies.
-Crude oil prices fell, as mounting tensions between the US and China would likely lead to decreasing demand.
-Cryptocurrencies at a brink of turning bearish. However, the ongoing risk-averse environment could give them a boost this week.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.