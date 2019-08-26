The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0570 vs Friday's fix of 7.0572. The markets were expecting the central bank to announce the fix at 7.0528.
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77
Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia. Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.
GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines
Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.
Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo
Gold prices rallied in the open today and reached a high of $1,555.33 from a low of $1,526.74. The price is +1.24% at the time of writing. Gold prices were gunning for the 127% Fibo.
US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions
US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017. US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion. The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.