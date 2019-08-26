Gold: Risk aversion takes a halt after US/China headlines aim to calm trade war fears

Gold pulls back from multi-year tops as the US and China step back from earlier warnings.

China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.

The US President Trump’s aide turns down calls that the President is ordering the US companies to exit China.

Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday.

The yellow metal earlier soared as the US-China trade war headlines triggered the risk aversion wave at the week-start. The US and China both increased tariffs on each other’s goods worth of billions of US Dollars (USD) on late-Friday.

However, latest news from the Wall Street Journal quotes some of the US President Donald Trump’s aides, including White House Economic Adviser Lawrence Kudlow, while saying that the President Trump has no plans to invoke emergency powers and force companies to relocate operations from China, two days after his Friday tweet that they were “hereby ordered” to look for alternative locations.

On the other hand, China’s Vice Premier Liu He also showed readiness, via Reuters, to resolve the trade dispute with the US via calm negotiations. Mr. Liu also said that China resolutely opposes the escalation of the trade war, which is not beneficial for the US or China.

With this, risk sentiment recovered on the hopes of a bit better US-China talks at the September meeting in Washington and the same resulted a pullback in Gold and the Japanese Yen (JPY). However, the US Treasury yields are still near multi-year low, which in turn keeps the downpour restricted.

Investors will now keep an eye over fresh headlines, in addition to the US economic calendar, for fresh impulse.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland spots $1535 and $1531 as the key supports during the present upside: