China’s NDRC: China to lower capital requirement ratio for infrastructure projects

Reuters reports the latest comments from China’s top economic planner’s, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), as it announces an easing off capital requirement for infrastructure projects in H2 2019, in an effort to bump investment and counting risks amid China economic slowdown.

Will “reasonably expand effective investment” by lowering the requirement of the minimum capital ratio for some infrastructure projects.

Will also accelerate the issuance of local government special bonds to guide more investment in “key areas and major projects”.

Will keep a prudent monetary policy that is “neither too loose nor too tight” and guide funding costs lower for small and micro firms.