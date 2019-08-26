Japan’s Suga: ‘Do not think we compromised much in trade talks with the US’

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, denying to comments on the US auto tariffs as US-Japan trade negotiations are ongoing.

He added: “Do not think we compromised much in trade talks with the US.”

At the G7 Summit on Sunday, the US President Trump said that he and Abe have reached a trade deal in principle.

However, the main point of conflict, auto tariffs, still remains under negotiation.

The market sentiment, is currently, driven by Friday’s US-China trade war escalation, and hence, the economic data and other global developments are likely to play second fiddle.