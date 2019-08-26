GBP/USD holds above 21-day EMA as markets shrug-off no-deal Brexit fears amid trade war

- GBP/USD stays on the bids as investors show little reaction to the Brexit headlines amid US-China trade war.
- The US and Chinese diplomats have recently begun calming trade-war fears.
- The UK PM Johnson negates divorce payment to the EU in a case of the no-deal Brexit, also holds the regional leaders responsible for the same.
With the risk aversion gaining major market attention, GBP/USD remains above near-term key support (previous resistance), while taking rounds to 1.2272 ahead of Monday’s London open.
Having announced increased levies on each others’ goods and also (indirectly) denigrating the opponents’ policies, the US and Chinese diplomats are up for settling the things as the Wall Street Journal quotes the US President Donald Trump’s aids turning down Mr. President’s tweet signaling the order to the US companies to leave China.
Elsewhere, China’s Vice Premier also stepped forward and stood ready to have a calm discussion, renewing hopes of fruitful trade discussions in early September.
On the other hand, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is actively seeking advice to prorogue the Parliament, which stands ready to vote on the no-confidence vote and also avoid no-deal Brexit, in September.
Additionally, the PM Johnson’s clear refrain to pay £39 billion divorce payment to the EU in a case of the no-deal Brexit also increases the chances of such an event as the regional leader have repeatedly emphasized on it.
While trade/Brexit headlines will keep entertaining markets, the US Durable Goods Orders and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July can offer intermediate moves to the traders.
Technical Analysis
Although 1.2300 offers immediate resistance, July 17 low of 1.2382 becomes near-term key upside barrier, failure to break the same can keep sellers diverted towards August 06 high near 1.2210 and then to last week’s low near 1.2060.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: Friday's bullish outside day makes today's close pivotal, eyes German IFO data
EUR/USD created a bullish outside day on Friday – an early warning of a bullish reversal. A close above Friday's high of 1.1153 is needed to confirm the trend change. The bullish close may remain elusive if German IFO data prints below estimates amid escalating trade tensions.
GBP/USD holds above 21-day EMA as markets shrug-off no-deal Brexit fears amid trade war
With the risk aversion gaining major market attention, GBP/USD remains above near-term key support (previous resistance), while holding above 1.2250 ahead of Monday’s London open. Focus on Brexit/ trade headlines ahead of US data.
USD/JPY drops back below 105.50 amid US-Japan trade news
USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap and jumped to 105.78 highs amid upbeat comments from Chinese VIce-Premier Liu on trade before reversing sharply below the 105.50 level following reports on US-Japan trade progress.
Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears
Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday. China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.
Asian stocks follow the DJIA's lead, bears look to DJIA Fibo lows
The Nikkei and Asian stocks in general have been in a sea of red following the poor end to the week last week on Wall Street following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war late last week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses in the region as it plunged 3.22% in early trade.