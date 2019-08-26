USD/CNH retraces from record high amid US-China trade war

- USD/CNH surged to the record high at the week’s start as trade war weighed on the US Dollar (USD) and commodity-linked currencies.
- Risk aversion remains in play amid trade war, Hong Kong issues joining PBOC’s preference for weaker Chinese Yuan (CNY).
USD/CNH fails to hold on to early-day recovery to the fresh record high of 7.1838 as it declines to 7.1590 by the press time of Asian session on Monday.
Updates from the Jackson Hole Symposium failed to supersede the US-China trade war as both the global powerhouses announced fresh tariffs on each others’ goods on Friday. China levied $75 billion of the US goods, with autos bearing 25% tariffs and the rests ranging between 5% and 10%.
In response, the US President Trump mentioned that 10% levy on $300 billion of Chinese goods would be raised to 15% from September 01, for some cases it is December 15, and the existing 25% levy on $250 billion of Chinese goods would rise to 30% from October 01.
Also, Chinese media’s comments over President Trump’s “regret” pushed him to urge the US companies to leave the dragon nation while also saying that he regrets not levying higher tariffs.
On early Monday, news was also live, via China’s Xinhua, that the dragon nation is close to Hong Kong intervention, an issue the US doesn’t prefer.
That said, the US treasury yields are making the rounds to multi-year lows as markets turn risk-averse.
Adding to the pair’s upside could be the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) sustained preference for a weaker reference rate for the onshore Yuan rate to 7.0570 versus Friday’s 7.0572.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) near 7.000, any downside can only be termed as a pullback.
-
- R3 7.2104
- R2 7.1746
- R1 7.1549
- PP 7.1191
-
- S1 7.0994
- S2 7.0636
- S3 7.0439
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77
Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia. Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.
GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines
Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.
Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo
Gold prices rallied in the open today and reached a high of $1,555.33 from a low of $1,526.74. The price is +1.24% at the time of writing. Gold prices were gunning for the 127% Fibo.
US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions
US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017. US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion. The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.