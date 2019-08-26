China’s Vice Premier Liu: China is willing to resolve trade dispute with US via calm negotiations

China’s Vice Premier Liu He is out on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the US-China trade war escalation.

Key Headlines:

China is willing to resolve the trade dispute with the US via calm negotiations.

China resolutely opposes the escalation of the trade war, which is not beneficial for the US or China.

The risk sentiment is seen recovering on the above comments, with the USD/JPY pair filling up the opening bearish gap and regains the 105.50 level. S&P 500 futures pares losses while the Aussie extends its recovery to 0.6750 region.