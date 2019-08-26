- US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017.
- US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion.
- The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.
US two-year Treasury yield fell to 23-month lows in the early Asian hours today, possibly due to heightened Sino-US trade tensions and the resulting flight to safety.
The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to the short-term interest rate expectations than the 10-year yield, gapped lower to 1.46%, the lowest level since September 2017.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year yield also hit a three-year low of 1.474%. As of writing the two and 10-year yields are trading at 1.475% and 1.484%, respectively.
The spread is barely holding in positive territory but may drop into the negative region during the day ahead due to the escalating US-China trade tensions and the resulting risk aversion.
A negative spread would mean curve inversions, which is generally regarded as a recession warning.
On Friday, the US President Trump announced a hike in the levy on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from the current 25% to 30%. The new rate would take effect from Oct. 1. Further, President Trump said that the remaining $300B of goods will be taxed at 15% starting Sept. 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77
Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia. Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.
GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines
Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.
Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo
Gold prices rallied in the open today and reached a high of $1,555.33 from a low of $1,526.74. The price is +1.24% at the time of writing. Gold prices were gunning for the 127% Fibo.
US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions
US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017. US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion. The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.