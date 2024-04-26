Stripe looks to bring back crypto payments as stablecoin market cap hits all-time high

- Stripe seeks to incorporate USDC payments after a six-year wait.
- USDC will become a major tool for crypto transactions among Stripe users.
- Stablecoins' market cap has hit a record high since May 2022 amidst market volatility.
Stripe announced on Thursday that it would add support for USDC stablecoin, as the stablecoin market exploded in March, according to reports by Cryptocompare.
Read more: USDC stablecoin issuer Circle ends support on TRON due to compliance, risk management issues
USDC to go live on Stripe
After a six-year wait, Stripe is aiming to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its products. The billion-dollar Fintech company recently announced that it would allow its customers to accept cryptocurrency payments using the USDC stablecoin.
The news was first announced by the company's President and co-founder, John Collison, on Thursday, stating, "Stripe is bringing back crypto payments - this time with stablecoins, which are a way better experience."
Also read: Tether moves against Venezuelan government's plans to leverage USDT for oil transactions
The addition of USDC stablecoin as a means of payment will be the first time the company has incorporated crypto payments since 2018 when it initially supported Bitcoin. However, it later removed support for the cryptocurrency due to its price instability.
With the integration, USDC could become a major tool for crypto transactions among Stripe users, improving public acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the process. This could be a major landmark for stablecoins among many other Fintech companies.
The stablecoin market has also seen a boost as its market cap grew amidst market volatility. As of April 24, the total market cap rose by 4.76% to $147 billion, the highest the market has experienced since May 2022.
Read more: USDT launches on TON blockchain as Tether announces US Dollar, Gold-backed tokens
Stablecoin trading volume also hit a new all-time high on centralized exchanges, rising 98.9% to a buzzing $2.18 trillion.
Stablecoins are hitting the markets stronger and becoming more useful to companies and governments seeking to adopt cryptocurrencies into their systems.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase lists WIF perpetual futures contract as it unveils plans for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi
Dogwifhat perpetual futures began trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced on Thursday. However, the futures contract failed to trigger a rally for the popular meme coin.
Stripe looks to bring back crypto payments as stablecoin market cap hits all-time high
Stripe announced on Thursday that it would add support for USDC stablecoin, as the stablecoin market exploded in March, according to reports by Cryptocompare.
Ethereum cancels rally expectations as Consensys sues SEC over ETH security status
Ethereum (ETH) appears to have returned to its consolidating move on Thursday, canceling rally expectations. This comes after Consensys filed a lawsuit against the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and insider sources informing Reuters of the unlikelihood of a spot ETH ETF approval in May.
FBI cautions against non-KYC Bitcoin and crypto money transmitting services as SEC goes after MetaMask
US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has issued a caution to Bitcoiners and cryptocurrency market enthusiasts, coming on the same day as when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the receiving end of a lawsuit, with a new player adding to the list of parties calling for the regulator to restrain its hand.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?