US Stocks Today: Europe stocks flat, US futures point higher

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, 19 January 2021:
European indices were broadly flat on Tuesday as traders waited on Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s testimony in the US Senate to make the case for the fiscal stimulus. President Joe Biden will be inaugurated tomorrow and Thursday’s ECB meeting gives traders plenty to wait on perhaps adding to the indecision.
US futures were more optimistic with Dow and S&P futures both trading 0.5% higher.
Yellen’s push for the US to “act big” and President-elect Biden's plan for the economy could see construction and the green economy boosted. Total (TOT) announced it plans to take a 20% stake in a green- energy company Adani.
Italy’s PM Conte won a confidence vote in the lower chamber but the higher chamber will be more challenging. German ZEW came in slightly ahead of expectations (61.8 v 60).
Goldman Sachs (GS) kicked off investment bank earnings with strong results, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) $12.08 beating the $7.47 estimate. State Street (STT) and Bank of America (BAC) also beat expectations but BAC missed on sales.
Netflix will report earnings after the close.
Earnings
Premarket
PetMed Express (PETS)
Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
Old National Bancorp (ONB)
State Street (STT)
Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
Halliburton (HAL)
Bank of America (BAC)
Citrix Systems (CTXS)
Comerica (CMA)
Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
After Market
F N B (FNB)
Pinnacle Financial (PNFP)
United Community Banks (UCBI)
SmartFinancial (SMBK)
Fulton Financial (FULT)
Netflix (NFLX)
JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT)
Zions Bancorp (ZION)
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
Mission Produce (AVO)
Stocks covered this week at FXStreet
AT Stock Price: Atlantic Power Corp soars on news of acquisition by I Squared Capital
NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe
BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd set to extend gains as it dances with three giants
Facebook (FB) Stock Price and Forecast: WhatsApp signals some problems, FB and GOOGL face antitrust lawsuit
Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not!
Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Forecast: Gains 3% on IM electric sedan launch
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price and Forecast: Preparing for take-off
NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector
BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc eyes all-time highs after cancer-related progress
TTCF Stock Price: Tattooed Chef Inc readies for a breakout as new vegan options hit mainstream
PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc holding onto high ground after analyst boost
