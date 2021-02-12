US Stocks Today: Another positive week beckons as Disney smashes it

Here is what you ended to know on Friday, February 12:
Stock markets look to close out the week on a positive note as Disney leads the way. The dollar stages a modest recovery with US yields rising. Oil fell slightly to $60.78 and Bitcoin remains strong near $48,000.
European markets are mixed on Friday. Both FTSE and EuroStoxx are in the green with gains of 0.2% but the Dax is down 0.5%.
Asian markets were quiet due to the Lunar new year with Chinese markets closed. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.14% with modest profit-taking, after hitting 30-year highs this week.
US futures are all currently lower. The Nasdaq is down 0.13%, Dow down 0.1% and S&P down 0.2%.
Nasdaq
Asian stocks were quiet into the weekend with Chinese markets closed. Japanese shares saw profit-taking on Friday from 30-year highs seen earlier in the week. Toyota soared 4% as it said it had a four-month supply of chips. GM had blamed a global shortage of semiconductor chips for lowering its outlook on Wednesday.
European shares were mixed on Friday in calm trading. Technology stocks were higher as the global chip shortage caught President Biden's attention. UK GDP showed the worst decline in centuries as UK GDP registered at 9.9% fall in 2020.
US futures were flat in calm pre-market trading, a first for 2021! The cannabis sector remained in focus with the Reddit retail traders turning their attention to the sector as the Gamestop/AMC trade fizzles out.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is due to be released at 10 am EST (15 GMT).
Airline bosses were to meet with the White House on Friday, as travel restrictions continue to bite. It comes at the airline sector was approved another $14 billion from the House Financial Servies Committee. Spirit Airlines began hiring new pilots, anticipating an opening up of the travel sector.
The US reached an agreement with Moderna and Pfizer for an additional 100 million doses from each.
Former President Trump's impeachment trial sees the defense state their case on Friday.
Disney smashed analyst expectations after the close on Thursday. Results came in much higher than expected as Disney + streaming numbers impressed. Disney added 21 million new subscribers to its streaming service in Q4 2020.
Expedia, understandably disappointed with a 67% decline in bookings.
AstraZeneca said it expects to double vaccine production by April.
CNBC released footage of a recent tour of Lucid Motors' new EV factory as the Lucid and CCIV merger speculation continues.
Ups and Downs
Disney understandably saw multiple upgrades following strong results. Rosenblatt, KeyBanc, Loop Capital, JPMorgan, and Credit Suisse all increased their price targets for Disney.
Expedia was upped by Stiefel, Barclays, and Cowen, despite positing weak results.
PayPal, Raymond James increased its price target to $333 JPMorgan increased to $310, Morgan Stanley to $329, and Cannacord increased it to $315.
Eli Lilly saw Cowen increase its price target for the stock to $235 from $195.
SNAP, Citi raised its price target to $40 from a previous $29.
Aurora Cannabis was downgraded at MKM, Needham, and Desjardins.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
