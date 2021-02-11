Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Pullback moves in unison with electric vehicle selloff

- NASDAQ:IDEX drops by 6.15% amidst a broader market decline as momentum wanes.
- Recent acquisitions position IDEX well for the current electric vehicle revolution.
- Ideanomics has announced an initial order for its BYD D1 ride-hailing electric vehicles for China.
NASDAQ:IDEX has been one speculative play on the booming electric vehicle industry that has certainly paid off for investors. While it does not get the same headlines or mainstream discussion as companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nio (NYSE:NIO), Ideanomics has still returned nearly 880% to investors over the past 52 weeks. On Wednesday, shares dipped 6.15% as global markets, as well as the broader electric vehicle sector, experienced a slight correction after soaring all of last week. The stock started the trading session off strong, hitting as high as $5.37 as it approached its 52-week high, but then dropped off to $4.96 at the closing bell.
Ideanomics has been fairly busy over the past year as it has worked on acquiring smaller firms to build up its product line and intellectual property. Recently Ideanomics has purchased WAVE or Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, Inc. as well as real estate technology platform, Timios. The latter was an acquisition by Ideanomics Inc.’s fintech branch, which is hoping to bring in over $100 million in revenue from Timios in 2021.
IDEX stock news
Perhaps more exciting for investors is the order of 2,000 BYD D1 ride-hailing electric vehicles that were ordered in China at the end of 2020. The Chinese government has put an emphasis on expanding its electric vehicle infrastructure and provides corporate subsidies to companies who buy clean energy vehicles for their operations. The D1 is the first ride-hailing specific vehicle in the world, and should boost IDEX’s 2021 outlook as the first batch of deliveries are expected to go out during the first half of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to built on intraday bounce, flat-lined below $1845
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed the early lost ground. Sliding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity. The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.