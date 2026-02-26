Japanese Yen gives back some early gains; still remains firm on hawkish BoJ hopes

The Japanese Yen (JPY) surrenders half of its early gains, but is still 0.2% up to near 156.00 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The USD/JPY pair has come under pressure after rising for two trading days, following comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda signaling that the option of an interest rate hike is still on the table.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.16% -0.27% -0.05% 0.07% 0.11% -0.00% EUR -0.00% 0.16% -0.24% -0.06% 0.06% 0.11% 0.00% GBP -0.16% -0.16% -0.40% -0.21% -0.10% -0.05% -0.16% JPY 0.27% 0.24% 0.40% 0.20% 0.32% 0.35% 0.26% CAD 0.05% 0.06% 0.21% -0.20% 0.13% 0.17% 0.04% AUD -0.07% -0.06% 0.10% -0.32% -0.13% 0.05% -0.07% NZD -0.11% -0.11% 0.05% -0.35% -0.17% -0.05% -0.12% CHF 0.00% -0.00% 0.16% -0.26% -0.04% 0.07% 0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

BoJ’s Ueda said in an interview with Yomiuri newspaper on Tuesday, released earlier in the day, that the central bank will scrutinize available data in the March and April policy meetings and then will decide on hiking interest rates during the year. Ueda reiterated, “Our basic stance is to continue raising interest rates if the likelihood of our economic, price forecasts materialising heightens.”

In the last two trading days, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained under pressure as a report from Mainichi daily showed this week that Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi voiced concerns over BoJ’s intentions to hike interest rates further in her meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda, which took place on February 16.

Above that, the government also nominated Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato to fill the central bank’s nine-member board, who are seen as strong advocates of economic stimulus, a scenario that raises concerns over hawkish BoJ prospects.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of nuclear talks between the United States (US) and Iran in Geneva later in the day. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally higher to near 97.70. In the meeting, the US wants Tehran to give up its plans to build nuclear facilities.