Hasbro Inc (HAS) Stock Price and News: Positive results so why did HAS shares fall on Monday

- Hasbro suffered a rough pandemic as 2020 hurt sales.
- HAS lagged rival Mattel (MAT), is it time to Buy Hasbro?
- Hasbro announced solid results on Monday, but shares still suffered.
Hasbro (HAS) is a child-focused, toy and entertainment company, producing toys and board games. Well-known products include Nerf, Transformers, Monopoly and TV programs Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.
HAS shares suffered a tough 2020, closing out the year down nearly 12% from where it started 2020.
Should I buy Hasbro (HAS)?
So a tough 2020, understandable, but why such underperformance versus the sector and Mattel (MAT)?
Hasbro is more focused on a broader range of products, it has a more diversified revenue stream, which has meant a broader range of struggles during the pandemic. While gaming was seen as benefiting from the global lockdowns and board games became more popular, other Hasbro products have struggled. Nerf play guns need social interaction, Transformers product sales need movie releases to bump sales, licensed products from Disney also need movies for a bump. So while the toy market did well, other areas struggled for growth.
In any market, it is always worrying to see good news not result in higher prices. Monday's solid earnings release did not result in any follow-through, as shares in HAS suffered a sharp fall.
Why did Hasbro (HAS) shares fall?
Hasbro (HAS) released Q4 2020 results on Monday. The results were solid if unspectacular with EPS of $1.27 beating analyst estimates of $1.14 and sales of $1.72 billion beating the $1.69 estimate. HAS shares rallied early during Monday’s pre-market and were up 4%, but weakened as Monday progressed. HAS shares closed at $93.15, a loss of 4% for Monday.
So why the turnaround? Well, Hasbro did not issue guidance for 2021 which may have disappointed investors as markets loath uncertainty. Bank of America also weighed in saying the stock was a long-term play, despite increasing its price target for the stock!
Hasbro is a solid, steady business with stable revenues and a generous dividend in the current negative rate environment. As the economy reopens and entertainment comes back on stream, shares in Hasbro (HAS) should benefit. HAS shares will never deliver explosive returns as it is a mature company in a mature industry but as Bank of America said it is a long term stock, suitable for a buy and hold strategy.
Hasbro (HAS) Technical analysis
HAS shares have been recovering and are in a bullish trend. Key support is being tested after Monday's sharp fall post-earnings. $87.74 is the more important level than trendline support. Resistance at $106.34 is an old series of highs from November/December 2019 and a break of this leaves a vacuum with little price and volume activity until $114.33.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.