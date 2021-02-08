ATOS Stock News: Atossa Therapeutics Inc falls to close the week after notable gain on some big news

NASDAQ:ATOS trimmed 10.16% on Friday as the broader markets continued their week-long rally.

Atossa Therapeutics announced that it ended its clinical trial early on a blowout success rate.

The study revealed a 74% reduction in tumor activity for breast cancer patients.

NASDAQ:ATOS has finally given its investors the news they wanted to hear and the stock reacted appropriately on Thursday, spiking by nearly 50%. On Friday, a predictable pullback that usually accompanies strong gains occurred as investors opted to trim back some of their realized profits. Atossa’s stock fell by 10.16% to close the week and ended the trading session at $3.89 and a daily trading volume that doubled its average volume of 18.5 million shares.

The catalyst for the surge in price was Atossa Therapeutics’ announcement that it had prematurely ended its Australian Phase 2 clinical trials with what it called ‘substantially positive results’. With the early finish to the studies, Atossa is hoping to fast forward the development of its treatment, Endoxifen. The reports showed that the patients exhibited an average reduction of 74% in tumor activity which brought it to levels that are indicative of long-term survival amongst breast cancer patients. Another promising sign from the studies was that patients did not exhibit significant side effects from Endoxifen, which is almost always a promising sign for FDA fast-track approvals.

ATOS stock predictions

The next step for Atossa is to gain FDA approval for Endoxifen. If or perhaps when this is granted, expect there to be a high demand for the drug as breast cancer topped the list in 2020 as the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer with over 279,000 cases and 42,000 deaths in the United States alone.