ATOS Stock News: Atossa Therapeutics Inc falls to close the week after notable gain on some big news

- NASDAQ:ATOS trimmed 10.16% on Friday as the broader markets continued their week-long rally.
- Atossa Therapeutics announced that it ended its clinical trial early on a blowout success rate.
- The study revealed a 74% reduction in tumor activity for breast cancer patients.
NASDAQ:ATOS has finally given its investors the news they wanted to hear and the stock reacted appropriately on Thursday, spiking by nearly 50%. On Friday, a predictable pullback that usually accompanies strong gains occurred as investors opted to trim back some of their realized profits. Atossa’s stock fell by 10.16% to close the week and ended the trading session at $3.89 and a daily trading volume that doubled its average volume of 18.5 million shares.
The catalyst for the surge in price was Atossa Therapeutics’ announcement that it had prematurely ended its Australian Phase 2 clinical trials with what it called ‘substantially positive results’. With the early finish to the studies, Atossa is hoping to fast forward the development of its treatment, Endoxifen. The reports showed that the patients exhibited an average reduction of 74% in tumor activity which brought it to levels that are indicative of long-term survival amongst breast cancer patients. Another promising sign from the studies was that patients did not exhibit significant side effects from Endoxifen, which is almost always a promising sign for FDA fast-track approvals.
ATOS stock predictions
The next step for Atossa is to gain FDA approval for Endoxifen. If or perhaps when this is granted, expect there to be a high demand for the drug as breast cancer topped the list in 2020 as the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer with over 279,000 cases and 42,000 deaths in the United States alone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
