OCGN Stock Forecast: Ocugen Inc plummets as Wall Street cautions against new COVID-19 vaccine candidate

- NASDAQ:OCGN drops by 20.24% despite the NASDAQ breaking through the 14,000 barrier.
- One Wall Street analyst warns OCGN has risen too high in a short amount of time.
- OCGN is attempting to bring its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the United States.
NASDAQ:OCGN has finally hit a speed bump as the penny biotech stock surged to a new all-time high in 2021, already returning over 500% to its investors. On Tuesday, the stock fell 20.24% to close the trading day at $12.61 as Wall Street cautioned investors on the meteoric stock performance. Even with the drop, Ocugen has grown from a stock worth $0.20 to a $2 billion market cap company all within the span of the past 52-weeks, as the Pennsylvania-based firm uses its leverage to take on some pharmaceutical giants.
Those companies that Ocugen is challenging include Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the two leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Ocugen is not producing their own vaccine though, but rather are working on receiving FDA Emergency Use Authorization to bring over Bharat’s vaccine candidate, Covaxin. Bharat is an Indian pharmaceutical titan that has produced an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 that does not require a shot. Bharat would supply the initial doses but Ocugen is looking to work with American-based biotech companies to produce subsequent doses of Covaxin.
OCGN stock news
OCGN also received an analyst downgrade on Tuesday as Chardan analyst Keay Nakae warned of the euphoria surrounding Ocugen, and lowered the price target to $13. While Ocugen certainly has a high ceiling moving forward given it has agreed to a 45% revenue split with Bharat, Covaxin still has yet to receive FDA EUA. In fact, Ocugen has yet to even approach the FDA and Phase 3 clinical trials are still taking place until March. Investors who have ridden Ocugen up from its penny stock status may want to trim some profits until more affirmative news is released.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line
XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains around $1,840. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart forms strong support. $1,857 could be seen as the next target if gold manages to break above $1,850.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.