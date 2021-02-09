GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace. GME hit a high above $400 at the peak.

Here is how GME has recently evolved.

Shares continue their downtrend despite RobinHood's removal of restrictions on buying stock during the peak. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been fiercely critical of RobinHood's conduct.

